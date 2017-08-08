TSN's fantasy golf experts and Team Freedom 55 Financial members gave it their best shot and you can check out their choices below. You can make your own predictions for the Final Major of the season right HERE.

Representing TSN and from the Bump and Run podcast are Jamie Reidel and Bob Weeks.

Group A

JAMIE: Rory McIlroy - Chase for Career Grand Slam for Jordan Spieth will run into a Quail Hollow buzz saw – first in top-10s, birdies/eagles, score to par and scoring avg since 2010 at Quail Hollow and 2 wins = 3rd PGA Championship.

BOB: Rory McIlroy – McIlroy seems to be rounding into form. Last week he had all four rounds in the 60s for the first time since January and has two wins and six top-10 finishes at Quail Hollow since 2010.

GROUP B

JAMIE: Hideki Matsuyama - Recent form is the play here coming off of a dominant win at Firestone Hideki has the potential to break through with his and his countries first major win. Has a win or runner-up in 9 of his last 20 worldwide starts.

BOB: Hideki Matsuyama - It’s hard not to pick Matsuyama from this group after his great play at the WGC-Bridgestone. He’s won six times in his last 20 starts.

GROUP C

JAMIE: Justin Thomas - Has only played twice at Quail Hollow but one of those times was a T-7 his recent major championship success at US Open and his ability to score at will make him dangerous here.

BOB: Weeks: Matt Kuchar - Coming in off his second-place finish at the Open, Kuchar remains Mr. Consistency in the majors. He has a T4 at the Masters and a T16 at the US Open this year on his record.

GROUP D

JAMIE: Alex Noren - He hasn’t had the best finishes at the PGA but Noren in this group is a steal. He was T-6 at the Open Championship and 10th at the Players – shot a 30 in the final round at Firestone proves why he is still ranked in the top-10 in the world.

BOB: Adam Hadwin - Shook off a streak of three missed cuts with a T5 last week in Akron. Needs a big week to get onto the International Team for the Presidents Cup so will be very focused.

GROUP E

JAMIE: Xander Schauffele - Since his coming out party at the US Open where he finished T-5, Schauffele has been just as consistent T-14, T-35, T-20 and a T-13 last week, and of course his maiden win at the Greenbrier. He putts pretty well and hits a lot of greens while making nearly 4 birdies a round.

BOB: Jhonattan Vegas - Vegas followed his win at Glen Abbey with a T13 at the Bridgestone. He seems to have his equipment issues sorted out and is playing with a lot of confidence. He’s ready to step it up in majors.

GROUP F

JAMIE: Andrew Johnston

Group F is always tough but I am going with Beef, he has proven he can contend and play well in majors past I like my chances with Beef.

BOB: Patrick Cantlay - Cantlay has only made eight starts on the PGA Tour this year but he has two top-10s and has yet to miss a cut. He’s a good pick to get to the weekend and then go from there.

#TeamFreedom Expert Picks

Team Freedom is one way Freedom 55 Financial demonstrates its commitment to young professional athletes in Canada. Freedom 55 Financial believes in helping Canadians achieve their goals and enabling freedom, confidence and optimism for the future. To learn more about Team Freedom, visit the Team Freedom website. Below are the selections of #TeamFreedom golfers Albin Choi, Corey Conners, Matt Hill, Adam Svensson and Ryan Williams.

GROUP A

ALBIN: Rickie Fowler - Played great on Sunday in Akron, past winner at Quail Hollow. If he stays aggressive then he will be in the hunt.

COREY: Rory McIlroy - Coming into form and Rory bombs it. He is a past winner at Quail Hollow.

MATT: Rory McIlroy - Looks like his game is coming around after a solid week at the Bridgestone. He won his first PGA tournament at Quail Hollow. If he has the putter going he could be dangerous this week.

ADAM: Rickie Fowler - Hard to pick against Jordan Spieth, but Rickie has won here before and it’s only a matter of time before he wins a major, so why not this week?

RYAN: Jordan Spieth – Hard not to pick Spieth on the big stage.

GROUP B

ALBIN: Hideki Matsuyama - Going with the hot hand. 61 on Sunday to win WGC in akron was super impressive.

COREY: Brooks Koepka - After winning the US Open he'll continue to contend.

MATT: Hideki Matsuyama - Hideki will be a popular pick after his great final round last week. He has four wins this year and will be looking to win his first major.

ADAM: Hideki Matsuyama – Gotta ride the hot hand.

RYAN: Justin Rose – Always in the mix.

GROUP C

ALBIN: Rafa Cabrera-Bello - No comment needed! He's my guy!

COREY: Jon Rahm - He has had such an impressive head, winning a major would be icing on the cake.

MATT: Daniel Berger - Berger has had a great season so far with a win and a couple of runner ups. It is only a matter of time before he is in the hunt for majors. I like him to be in the mix this week.

ADAM: Adam Scott - His ball striking is always there. If his putter heats up, he should contend.

RYAN: Tommy Fleetwood – He’s been playing well this year. I think I’ve picked him each time.

GROUP D

ALBIN: Webb Simpson - Member of Quail Hollow. He should be very comfortable sleeping in his own bed this week.

COREY: Thomas Pieters - The Belgium bomber showed us how good he is this past weekend in Akron. He will continue to do so this week.

ADAM: Thomas Pieters - In good form in Akron last week. Played well in majors this year, thus far.

RYAN: Adam Hadwin – Canadian in the mix. Playing really well.

GROUP E

ALBIN: Hudson Swafford - Member of Quail Hollow. He should be very comfortable sleeping in his own bed this week.

COREY: Charles Howell III - Always been a big fan of CH3. Still works just as hard as he did when he was a rookie. He's ready for a big event.

ADAM: Mackenzie Hughes - Lives close to the course and knows it well. Will be well prepared.

RYAN: Mackenzie Hughes – Canadian and fellow member of Team Freedom! Played well at the Canadian Open.

GROUP F

ALBIN: Jordan Smith - Winner on the European Tour two weeks ago. Hits it deep and is an awesome guy.

COREY: Peter Uihlein - We played together recently and Peter is flushing it. Short game is top notch!!

MATT: Jason Kokrak - A long hitter off the tee who can be very streaky. He is a dark horse, but has a great upside with his length and confidence. Also is a Charlotte resident.

ADAM: Graham DeLaet - If the putts drop, look out!

RYAN: Ernie Els – I’ve always liked him.