– TSN’s Season of Champions curling coverage continues with Canada’s national men’s curling championship, beginning with Draw #1 tomorrow, Saturday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET on TSN –



– Kevin Koe competes as Team Canada for a fourth BRIER title against a decorated field featuring multiple BRIER champions, World Champions, and Olympic gold medallists –



– TSN’s full BRIER schedule is available at TSN.ca/Curling –

TORONTO – Canada’s top men’s curlers collide in St. John’s, N.L., as TSN presents exclusive live coverage of the 2017 TIM HORTONS BRIER, one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN. The action begins with Draw #1 tomorrow, Saturday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET and continues throughout the week before culminating with the Final on Sunday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. TSN’s complete BRIER schedule is available at TSN.ca/Curling.

TSN’s Vic Rauter delivers the call from the Mile One Centre in St. John’s, N.L. alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER champion and Olympic gold medallist, Olympic silver medallist Cheryl Bernard, and three-time SCOTTIES champion Cathy Gauthier. TSN’s Bryan Mudryk delivers the call for morning draws with Gauthier providing analysis.

TSN’s live TIM HORTONS BRIER coverage is available live and on-demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage is available on RDS.

Defending champion Kevin Koe returns as Team Canada in search of his fourth career BRIER title. Koe headlines a decorated field featuring three-time BRIER champion, Olympic gold medallist, and World Champion John Morris of British Columbia; four-time BRIER and World Champion Glenn Howard of Ontario; Olympic gold medallist and hometown star Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador; Olympic gold medallist and BRIER champion Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario; and BRIER champion Jean-Michel Ménard of Québec.

The field at the 2017 TIM HORTONS BRIER features:

Team Canada – Skip: Kevin Koe

Team Alberta – Skip: Brendan Bottcher

Team British Columbia – Skip: John Morris

Team Manitoba – Skip: Mike McEwen

Team New Brunswick – Skip: Mike Kennedy

Team Newfoundland & Labrador – Skip: Brad Gushue

Team Northern Ontario – Skip: Brad Jacobs

Team Northwest Territories – Skip: Jamie Koe

Team Ontario – Skip: Glenn Howard

Team Québec – Skip: Jean-Michel Ménard

Team Saskatchewan – Skip: Adam Casey

The following four rinks will compete in a pre-qualifying tournament for the remaining spot in the 2017 TIM HORTONS BRIER:

Team Nova Scotia – Skip: Jamie Murphy

Team Nunavut – Skip: Jim Nix

Team Prince Edward Island – Skip: Eddie MacKenzie

Team Yukon – Skip: Craig Kochan

Following the TIM HORTONS BRIER, TSN heads to Beijing, China to deliver exclusive live coverage of the 2017 WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, running March 18-26 at the Capital Indoor Stadium.