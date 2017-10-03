Dave Hodge, Martin Biron, Jeff O'Neill and Keith Jones are vying for the TSN NHL Fantasy Draft Championship as they make their picks during the draft show. Hodge is looking to win his fourth consecutive trophy. Here's the full list of picks on the night.

As per the rules of the Fantasy draft each analyst must pick one goalie, three defencemen and six forwards with one of them having to be Calder Trophy eligible.

With Dave Hodge having won last year, the order of the draft goes in order of worst season record to best and is a snake draft format.

Here are the picks so far:

Martin Biron: 1st - F Connor McDavid (Oilers), D Erik Karlsson (Senators), D Victor Hedman (Lightning), F Alex Ovechkin (Capitals), F Nicklas Bäckström (Capitals), G Cam Talbot (Oilers), F Steven Stamkos (Lightning)

Jeff O'Neill: 2nd - F Sidney Crosby (Penguins), F Nico Hischier (Devils) [Rookie pick], F Nikita Kucherov (Lightning), D Kris Letang (Penguins), F Mark Scheifele (Jets), G Carey Price (Canadiens), D Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets)

Keith Jones: 3rd - F Patrick Kane (Blackhawks), F Patrik Laine (Jets), F Jamie Benn (Dallas Star), F Jack Eichel (Sabres), F Brad Marchand (Bruins), D Dustin Byfuglien (Jets), D Roman Josi (Predators)

Dave Hodge: 4th - F Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), D Brent Burns (Sharks), F Vladimir Tarasenko (Blues), F Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), F Evgeni Malkin (Penguins), F Tyler Seguin (Stars), D P.K. Subban (Predators)