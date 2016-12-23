Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from December 16th through December 23rd, including Jagr, Blue Jackets, Wild, World Juniors, a tighter scoring race and more.

JAGR BOMB

44-year-old Florida Panthers right winger Jaromir Jagr picked up four assists in the past two games, giving him 1,888 points in his career, the second-most in NHL history.

It’s a remarkable accomplishment for a player who spent three seasons in the KHL, and missed nearly two seasons worth of games due to various NHL labour disruptions.

He led the league in scoring for four consecutive seasons, from 1997-1998 through 2000-2001, and from 1992-1993 through 2006-2007, he scored 180 points more than the second-highest scorer from that period, Joe Sakic.

His durability has been sensational, and Jagr has been a workout warrior in the latter stages of his career. He even led the league in points/60 during 5-on-5 play last season, so, even though he got off to a slow start this season, Jagr can be a difference-maker.

He talks about playing until he’s 50, and that could be a stretch, but he’s a scorer in the league beyond the age of 40. He’s remarkable. An all-timer.

BLUE JACKETS

The hottest team in hockey, the Columbus Blue Jackets, have climbed to the top of the NHL Power Rankings and won 11 straight games.

There are reasons to be skeptical of the Blue Jackets’ success – like no team should feel like everything is perpetually copacetic with a 103.1 PDO because that number is most likely to come down.

Nevertheless, it would be one thing to be riding percentages to short-term success without an underpinning of a solid possession game, but the Blue Jackets have been controlling play rather effectively. Whether John Tortorella cares about these numbers or not, Columbus has a 52.1 score/venue-adjusted Corsi percentage, which ranks in the Top 10, but it’s been getting steadily better after a slow start.

Starting with November 4, when the Blue Jackets tuned up the Montreal Canadiens, 10-0, Columbus’ score/venue-adjusted Corsi is 53.6%, and that ranks fourth in the league over the past 23 games.

They also have the league’s best power play, by a rather large margin. It may not last, but teams haven’t found a way to stop it yet.

Maybe Columbus isn’t destined to forever be the best team in the league but, in the midst of an 11-game winning streak, and with injuries affecting other top clubs, they are deserving of their lofty status.

Considering expectations coming into the year, this probably stands as the most surprising story to this point in the NHL season.

WORLD JUNIORS

While there was likely some question about whether Team Canada is poised to compete for a gold medal in this year’s tournament – as always, there are so many quality Canadian teens playing in the NHL and not available to play in the tournament – but the early returns in pre-tournament games have been encouraging.

Matching 5-0 wins against Finland and the Czech Republic are cause for optimism. It all starts on Boxing Day, with Canada taking on Russia in the fourth game of the day, at 8pm ET. It’s a Canadian holiday tradition.

WILD LIFE

With the NHL spotlight shining on Columbus (as usual), it is going under the radar a bit that the Minnesota Wild have racked up nine straight wins. During this nine-game winning streak, the Wild have allowed just 12 goals.

The story for the Wild has been all about goaltender Devan Dubnyk. They are middling possession team (49.8 CF%), but that’s been enough to get by with the league’s best goaltender this season.

Dubnyk leads the league with a 1.57 goals against average, .948 save percentage and five shutouts in 26 starts.

He even took a decision at Montreal, against Carey Price, on Thursday, so Dubnyk is clearly the No. 1 goaltender this season.

SCORING RACE TIGHTENS

Connor McDavid is still on top, but the scoring race is getting tighter.

A few weeks ago, it looked like Edmonton sophomore superstar Connor McDavid was set to run away with the scoring race, but a funny thing happened: McDavid managed just two assists in the past six games, opening the door for challengers to close the gap.

Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games and is now within two points of McDavid.

Pittsburgh’s two superstar centres, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, are tied for third. Crosby does lead the league with 1.32 points per game, scoring a league-leading 23 goals and 14 assists in 28 games. Malkin has piled up 20 points (6 G, 14 A) in the past 14 games and is, as usual, running over a point per game – he has finished with at least a point per game in nine of his previous 10 seasons.

In any case, the race is on, and it only took a couple of weeks of McDavid slowing down for the competition to get within striking distance.

AUSTON MATTHEWS

The No. 1 overall pick emerged from a 13-game goalless drought early in the season and has scored 10 goals in the past 13 games, including four goals in the past five games.

In Monday’s loss to Anaheim, Matthews had one of the best games of his rookie season, scoring a goal, but also accumulating 10 shot attempts and eight shots on goal. Five of those shots came from within the home plate area, with two more coming from the middle of the ice in the high slot. He also won the head-to-head matchup with Ryan Getzlaf, controlling 73.3% of shot attempts when they were matched up at 5-on-5.

He’s still second in rookie scoring behind Patrik Laine, with 16 goals and 25 points in 32 games, but Matthews leads all rookies with 3.7 shots on goal per game and sure looks like he’s quickly finding his way as a bona fide No. 1 centre.

GOALTENDER INJURIES

Heading into the Christmas break, more than a few teams are dealing with injuries in the crease.

Even with Chicago’s Corey Crawford set to return from appendicitis, there is going to be some extra work for the backups.

Detroit’s Jimmy Howard is out 4-to-6 weeks with a lower-body injury and Tampa Bay’s Ben Bishop is out 3-4 weeks with a lower-body injury. Add in recent injuries to St. Louis’ Jake Allen and Florida’s Roberto Luongo, and a longstanding injury for Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick and the family situation keeping Ottawa’s Craig Anderson out of the lineup and that leaves a lot of work for backup goaltenders.

CRASHING AVALANCHE

On November 21, the Colorado Avalanche earned a 3-2 overtime win at Columbus, with Semyon Varlamov stopping 40 of 42 shots. That evened Colorado’s record at 9-9 and they went straight downhill after that.

They have won two of 14 games since and, in both wins, they needed big goaltending efforts to finish on the right side of the scoreboard. In the past four losses, the Avs have been outscored 15-2, and the trouble is that this isn’t merely a run of bad luck.

Colorado is under 45% of score/venue-adjusted Corsi, barely ahead of Arizona at the bottom of the league, and they’re missing number one defenceman Erik Johnson, who is out with a broken leg.

So how do they fix this? They need a massive upgrade on the blueline and either have to be really patient (because they don’t have blue-chip blueliners in the pipeline) or they will have to be prepared to move out core forwards.

The issue, however, is whether the current management, which has led them into this hole, is the right group to lead them out.

VIOLA BACK TO THE ARMY

In an unexpected twist, Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola has been picked, by Donald Trump, to serve as the Secretary of the Army.

Viola has a deep military history, as do several others that he’s hired to work in the Panthers’ front office, but it’s a significant change for an organization that only a few weeks previously had Viola calling the shots to fire head coach Gerard Gallant. (For the record, the Panthers are 4-4-4 in a dozen games under the new coach, with eight of 12 games on the road.)

Minority owner Doug Cifu will take over as the Panthers’ governor and chairman, presuming that Viola is approved by the Senate.

CUNNINGHAM RECOVERY

In one of the most amazing stories one could imagine, it appears that Craig Cunningham, the Arizona Coyotes prospect who suffered a heart attack on the ice November 19.

It’s a harrowing tale but, remarkably, he’s come out on the other side. He won’t be playing professional hockey again, but having a life to live beyond the age of 26 is worth the trade-off.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!

