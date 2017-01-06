Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from December 30th through January 6th, including World Juniors, Blue Jackets streak, Canucks, outdoor games, Milt Schmidt and more.

WORLD JUNIORS

The Gold Medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championship was an instant classic, with the United States taking gold with a 5-4 shootout win over Canada. It was a tremendous game, with tons of drama, and swings that tend to happen in junior hockey where the game includes more mistakes. It was thrilling.

HARTBREAKER: The eyes of Canada's players offered a window into the pain that played out in front of a nation: https://t.co/Op7CZcrtzt #TSN pic.twitter.com/IfG0cFRfHF — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

Yes, going to a shootout is a less than ideal way to decide a championship, but the rules of the game had been established and there was ample opportunity in overtime to finish the job.

The shootout hero for Team USA was Troy Terry, a fifth-round pick of the Ducks in 2015, who has 17 points in 18 games as a sophomore for the University of Denver. He scored three times in the semifinal shootout, going between the goalie’s legs all three times, and then he went five-hole one more time to secure the gold medal.

An amazing hockey game.



And Terry apparently owns the five hole. — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) January 6, 2017

BEST PROSPECTS AT THE TOURNAMENT

The tournament, as always, is a wonderful showcase event of the top prospects in the game.

Team Canada defenceman Thomas Chabot, a 2015 first-round pick of Ottawa, was the top defenceman in the tournament, scoring 10 points in seven games. He was extremely poised with the puck and looked like he should be a fixture on the Senators blueline starting next year.

USA had loads of talent. Boston University freshman Clayton Keller, drafted seventh overall by Arizona last summer, was a creative offensive threat. Boston College sophomore Colin White, a first-round pick of the Senators, was a terrific two-way performer throughout the tourney. 6-foot-5 winger Jordan Greenway, a second-round pick of the Minnesota Wild and sophomore at Boston University could be a dominant physical presence. He had some really good moments, using his size effectively down low in the offensive zone. Boston Bruins first-rounder Charlie McAvoy, a sophomore at B.U., was a strong performer too.

It looks like the Wild have a good one coming in Kirill Kaprizov.

A fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2015, Kirill Kaprizov is a brilliant scoring winger who is tearing up the KHL (15 G, 15 A in 37 GP) and led the tournament with nine goals and 12 points in seven games. He still has some years left on his KHL deal, but he appears to be a game-breaking offensive talent. Dallas Stars first-rounder Denis Gurianov started slowly, but was a difference-maker late in the tournament. He’s a 6-foot-3 winger who can score and got loose a little more in his own age group than he has in the AHL this season.

Sweden had a very strong team at the tournament. Sabres first-rounder Alex Nylander and Wild first-rounder Joel Eriksson Ek were excellent and it’s notable that 16-year-old defenceman Rasmus Dahlin, a top prospect for the 2018 Draft, was already playing in the tournament.

A couple of Canada’s high-profile forwards, first-rounders Matt Barzal and Dylan Strome were productive. Barzal appeared to be Canada’s most dangerous forward, even if Strome had a couple more points. Anthony Cirelli, a third-round pick of the Lightning in 2015, continued his career ascent (he was, rather infamously, not drafted into the OHL) with a strong showing.

Among draft-eligible prospects, Swiss-born Halifax Mooseheads centre Nico Hischier took advantage of the spotlight. Craig Button had ranked Hischier fifth in his last 2017 draft rankings and his performance backed that up.

BLUE JACKETS STREAK

The Columbus Blue Jackets had their 16-game winning streak snapped by the Washington Capitals, losing 5-0 at Washington Thursday.

They were one game away from tying the 1992-1993 Pittsburgh Penguins, who won a record 17 straight, but this streak has moved the Blue Jackets to the top of the league standings (and, at least as importantly, the Power Rankings).

They have the league’s best power play, one of the best goaltenders and have significantly improved their puck possession numbers. Those are the makings of a good team, whether it was expected before the season or not. (It wasn’t.)

ALL-STAR CAPTAINS NAMED

Just a couple of All-Star captains.

The four divisional captains have been named for the All-Star weekend, being held in Los Angeles from January 27-29, and it’s a marquee group – no John Scotts here.

Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid will represent the Metropolitan and Pacific divisions, respectively. Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price represents the Atlantic and Nashville Predators defenceman

P.K. Subban won the vote for the Central Division.

There’s no controversy and maybe it's a little less fun, but that’s fine, the league doesn't want egg on its face and these are four elite players who should be front-and-centre at this kind of showcase event.

OUTDOOR GAMES

The league kicked off 2017 with a couple of outdoor games, in Toronto and St. Louis.

Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews scored two goals, including the overtime winner in a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Makes sense that Matthews would bury a couple outdoors today. Lots of experience skating on the frozen ponds of Scottsdale growing up. — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) January 2, 2017

In St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to lead the Blues past the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-1.

While there has been some resistance to the proliferation of outdoor games in recent seasons, they still have the feel of a big event, including alumni games, and that doesn’t happen with a typical midseason game.

It also seems that those involved enjoy the experience, so it’s no surprise that the league, in addition to one more game coming this season (Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Heinz Field), has plans for three more outdoor games next season.

CANUCKS CLIMBING

Digging out of an early hole, the Vancouver Canucks have won five straight games and are within a point of a playoff spot, having played one more game than the Los Angeles Kings that are one point ahead for the second wildcard playoff spot.

This is progress, for sure, but it’s also a case of some good fortune too. The second and third wins in the streak were in overtime and via shootout, respectively, and then they won home games against Colorado and Arizona. It’s easy to feel good when you get back-to-back home games against the Avalanche and Coyotes.

The concern for the Canucks is that they still rank 24th in score-adjusted Corsi, so it’s not easy to forecast continued success for them, even though they are right back in the playoff picture now.

AVALANCHE/COYOTES IN TROUBLE

Whether it’s on purpose or not, and they most likely didn’t anticipate their season going this way, the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes are engaged in a race for the league’s worst record.

The Avalanche have lost five straight, and it’s been 11 games since their last regulation win (a 3-1 win at Toronto that required Semyon Varlamov to make 51 saves), and have 25 points in 38 games.

The Coyotes are barely any better. They’ve lost eight straight, getting outscored 31-13 in the process, and have 27 points in 38 games.

As it does with teams fading in the standings, they are ripe for trade rumours. In Colorado, they have to improve their defence and Jarome Iginla, Gabriel Landeskog and Matt Duchene are considered possible trade bait. For Arizona, Martin Hanzal and Radim Vrbata may be the most marketable

And thus the competition for Brandon Wheat Kings centre Nolan Patrick, the top prospect in the 2017 Draft, really begins in earnest.

WEBER/RADULOV RETURN TO NASHVILLE

Shea Weber had spent more than a decade in Nashville.

With the Montreal Canadiens going to Nashville this week, it marked the return of long-time Predators defenceman, and former captain, Shea Weber. Former Predator Alexander Radulov was also returning to Nashville, though he wasn’t getting any retrospective videos in his honour.

Weber marked his return with a goal, and Radulov set up both Montreal goals in a 2-1 overtime win.

The game was supposed to be the first matchup of Weber and P.K. Subban, the two star defencemen that were traded for each other last summer, but Subban is currently out with a back injury, and hasn’t played since mid-December.

GALLAGHER INJURED

The Montreal Canadiens have lost right winger Brendan Gallagher for the next couple of months with a broken hand, after he was hit by a Shea Weber shot.

The Habs have had their share of injuries, with Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais, Andrew Shaw and Andrei Markov among their current players on IR. As Travis Yost writes, losing Gallagher is a big deal.

Weber’s shot is a formidable weapon, and it’s why he’s a top goal-scoring defenceman, but before injuring Gallagher, he also hit Habs captain Max Pacioretty in practice, which had put his status in question. That friendly fire isn’t so friendly.

MILT SCHMIDT DIES

The oldest living former NHL Hall of Famer, Milt Schmidt, died this week at 98. A native of Kitchener, Ontario (my hometown), Schmidt played for the Boston Bruins from 1936-1937 through 1954-1955, missing three seasons to serve in World War II. Schmidt won two Stanley Cups and won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 1950-1951.

From 1939-40 through 1946-1947, Schmidt had 218 points in 236 games, missing three years of his prime for a little thing called WWII. — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) January 4, 2017

With Woody Dumart and Bobby Bauer, Schmidt was a part of the Kraut Line, a trio of players from the Kitchener-Waterloo area who played junior hockey for the Kitchener Greenshirts before making the jump to the Bruins.

Following his playing career, Schmidt was a coach for the Bruins, from 1954-1955 through 1965-1966, and was the first GM of the Washington Capitals and what stands out even more is that from what I saw in interviews and in comments from many around the NHL, is that he was a class guy all around.

BONUS: NEW GOALIE IN CAROLINA

The Carolina Hurricanes had a pretty cool moment when they allowed equipment manager Jorge Alves to play eight seconds in a 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay.

Eddie Lack was out with a concussion, so the ‘Canes dressed Alves to back up starter Cam Ward, and it ended up as a night to remember for their 37-year-old equipment manager. Good on ya, ‘Canes.

I was on @TSN690 this morning, talking about sustainable performance for NHL teams. https://t.co/2Kj9mCQmrG — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) January 5, 2017

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca