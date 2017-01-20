Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from January 13th through January 20th, including the Maple Leafs, Capuano, Julien, trade bait, Lundqvist, Drouin and more.

ARE THE LEAFS ACTUALLY GOOD?

On December 19, the Toronto Maple Leafs were 12-12-7, but they have gone on a tear in 12 games since, putting up a 9-2-1 record.

That lifts the Maple Leafs into a playoff spot and as a Top 10 possession team, there is reason to believe that this could be a sustainable effort.

Rookie superstar Auston Matthews is leading the way, but they have good depth, at least up front. With defenceman Morgan Rielly getting hurt against Buffalo, Toronto’s thin blueline could be exposed.

There’s also the matter of goaltending, as starter Frederik Andersen is facing the heaviest workload of his career, but if waiver pickup Curtis McElhinney can ease the pressure on Andersen, then that might be enough to get them past the finish line.

Nevertheless, after making the playoffs once in the past 11 seasons, it appears that, at the very least, the Leafs are going to have a shot at it this season.

CAPUANO FIRED

The Islanders' struggles cost Jack Capuano his job.

The New York Islanders, coming off back-to-back 100-point seasons, have been struggling this season and they fired head coach Jack Capuano after Monday’s 4-0 win at Boston. The Isles were 6-3-2 in the last 11 games of Capuano’s tenure, with eight of those games on the road, but it wasn’t enough to save Capuano’s job.

It’s fair for the new Islanders ownership to be dissatisfied with these results, and the Islanders ranking 27th in score-adjusted puck possession isn’t a great indicator that things will get better.

The roster doesn’t offer enough support for franchise center John Tavares, and even with seven goals in his past four games, Tavares has 34 points in 43 games this season, his lowest (0.79) per-game scoring rate since his rookie season, 2009-2010.

Doug Weight takes over on an interim basis, the 45-year-old’s first shot as an NHL head coach, and while the Islanders currently sit last in the Metropolitan Division, they are six points behind Philadelphia, with three games at hand, and they have seven of the next eight games at home, so they could close that gap if some system adjustments can provide favourable change.

JULIEN ON THE HOT SEAT

The Boston Bruins have missed the playoffs in the past two seasons and, despite league-best possession numbers, are on the playoff bubble again this year, and it’s put head coach Claude Julien on the hot seat.

The natural inclination should be to recognize that the Bruins are shooting 6.2% during 5-on-5 play, and that ranks 29th in the league. With any kind of shooting improvement, their results should improve, but that requires a level of patience that may not fit with the Bruins’ brain trust.

Julien has a .616 points percentage in 752 games on the Bruins’ bench, and he would likely be scooped up quickly if he was in the coaching marketplace again, but that might not prevent the Bruins from making a change.

As with the Islanders, it would be fair to question the roster that Julien has been handed this season.

TRADE BAIT

These guys should draw some interest if the Avalanche are willing to deal.

As we embark on the second half of the season, it’s starting to get a little clearer when it comes to which direction teams are headed. That makes it easier for teams to start making plans for the NHL Trade Deadline (February 28).

Thus, TSN issued its first Trade Bait List, topped by Colorado Avalanche centre Matt Duchene. Presumably, a Duchene deal would have to bring a high-quality defenceman to Colorado, and the 26-year-old has been in trade rumours before, but the way this season is going for Colorado, maybe a blockbuster deal could occur.

If it’s not Duchene, the Avalanche have also been rumoured to be listening to offers for captain Gabriel Landeskog, so they may be considering something significant. For all the trade possibilities that might exist, the situation in Colorado does make them prime candidates to do something major.

As an aside, with the Avalanche desperate for defencemen, don’t forget that they traded Kyle Wood to Arizona (with Alex Tanguay and Connor Bleackley) for 18 games of Mikkel Boedker last year. Wood, 20, is a 6-foot-5 right-shot defenceman who has 30 points (8 G, 22 A) in 33 AHL games as a first-year pro.

CRAIG’S LIST

How about a little good news for the Avs? Since they are, along with Arizona, stuck at the bottom of the standings, it’s good for the Colorado if there is at least some worthwhile talent at the top of the draft.

Brandon Wheat Kings centre Nolan Patrick remains the top prospect, though he’s been injured for most of the season and has 13 points in eight games. But Patrick has been the top guy all along, so the more interesting part is that Swiss-born centre Nico Hischier is up to No. 2 on the most recent Craig’s List. Playing for Halifax in the QMJHL, Hischier has 64 points in 38 games and has forced his way up the list.

Rounding out the top five are Swedish defenceman Timothy Liljegren, Czech centre Martin Necas and Gabe Vilardi, a Canadian centre playing for Windsor in the OHL.

Compare Craig’s rankings to the latest from NHL Central Scouting.

LUNDQVIST STRUGGLING

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 23 of 25 shots for a 5-2 win at Toronto Thursday, and it would normally not be the least bit noteworthy, but this has been an unusual season for King Henrik.

In the past eight games, he has a .843 save percentage, dropping his save percentage to a career-low .902. He’s been the most consistent goaltender over the past decade or so, posting an above-average save percentage in every year of his career.

Backup Antti Raanta has played well, if even a little more often than expected, and the Rangers have been able to stay in the playoff mix despite their 34-year-old goaltender – perenially the reason for them being in contention – having a tough year.

PAVELEC BACK

It’s not as if the Rangers are the only team with goaltending concerns. In Winnipeg, they haven’t been able to get adequate play out of Michael Hutchinson or Connor Hellebuyck and it led them to recall Ondrej Pavelec from the AHL.

Pavelec had a .917 save percentage in 18 AHL games, which is okay, but hardly makes it seem as though he’s an upgrade on what they already have (Hellebuyck had a .922 save percentage in 88 AHL games). But, the Jets have been underachieving and felt like they needed to address the position.

They won Pavelec’s first start of the season, 6-3 over Arizona on Wednesday, and they’ll need to be better if they are going to stay in the playoff hunt.

RISING TIDES

The Washington Capitals are rolling.

There are a few teams making a charge up the standings. The Washington Capitals have stormed to the top of both the standings and the Power Rankings. They have gone a dozen games without a regulation loss.

The Minnesota Wild have suffered two regulation losses in the past 21 games, going 17-2-2, and that has lifted them to the top of the Central Division. They are a middle of the road possession team, but have the league’s top goaltender, Devan Dubnyk, and a balanced attack that includes 11 players with at least 20 points.

The Anaheim Ducks, the former team of current Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau, are on a good run of their own, with just one regulation loss – to Minnesota – in the past 14 games. Goaltender John Gibson has been outstanding, posting a .941 save percentage in his past 15 games.

Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are getting the benefit of some overtime and shootout results, but they have won four straight, three of which have gone beyond 60 minutes. That keeps them in third spot in the Pacific Division.

CTE DENIAL

It’s been an ongoing story, but the NHL hasn’t softened its stance on CTE, avoiding any possible link between concussions and the long-term brain damage that has affected players after their careers.

ESPN’s Outside the Lines examined the issue, talking to former enforcer Scott Parker and the family of Bob Probert. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal is pressing the league on the issue.

DROUIN

This may not have been a top-of-the-fold story this week, but if you managed to catch Lightning winger Jonathan Drouin, he had some brilliant plays, worthy of the highlight reel.

Beautiful airborne saucer pass by Jonathan Drouin last night... pic.twitter.com/zJIZuqP6ly — Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) January 18, 2017



The 21-year-old is making a leap forward this year, putting up 30 points in 39 games and handling more responsibility on a Tampa Bay team that sorely needs his production.

Bonus: The Lightning also retired the number of Martin St. Louis, who piled up 1033 career points despite not reaching the NHL as a regular until he was 24-years-old. He had a harder road to climb, because he was short, but St. Louis won two scoring titles, a Hart Trophy and three Lady Byng trophies, as well as a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004. A well-deserved honour for a skilled player who really had to battle just to make it in the league.

