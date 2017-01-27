Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from January 20th through January 27th, including a coaches’ poll, trade talk, Sedin, the Top 67 and more.

COACHES’ POLL

Bob McKenzie posted results of a poll with 25 of the league’s head coaches. It comes as no surprise that Washington and Pittsburgh are clearly the top two picks to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks.

Sidney Crosby was voted best player, by a 16-7 margin over Connor McDavid. It’s interesting that Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom both earned a vote. Presumably both couldn’t come from Barry Trotz.

The best defenceman was a landslide win for Brent Burns, as expected. Shea Weber coming in ahead of Victor Hedman was a little surprising.

Sergei Bobrovsky got the nod, ahead of Devan Dubnyk, as top goaltender. That seemed a little odd to me, so I asked the Twitterverse, and found out that the Wild have excelled at keeping pucks away from the front of the net, so their expected goals against, in all situations, ranks third in the league, while Columbus ranks 23rd. Thus, while facing fewer shots, it does appear that Bobrovsky is being asked to face higher quality shots against.

Auston Matthews was a slam-dunk as the best rookie, ahead of Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski.

Only two coaches received more than one vote as best coach. John Tortorella (15 votes) was the odds-on favourite to be the first coach fired at the start of the season and Bruce Boudreau (6 votes) apparently just keeps winning no matter where he goes.

The top team in the Western Conference at the break has been, surprisingly enough, Boudreau’s Minnesota Wild. They have won 21 of their past 25 games and they are doing it without great possession numbers.

As noted with the coaches’ top goaltender vote, the Wild have excelled at allowing lower quality shots, and the story remains the same – Boudreau is guiding another team to the top of the standings in the regular season.

The question is, for both the Wild and Boudreau, is whether they will be able to get over the playoff hump.

SHATTENKIRK

If the Blues are prepared to deal Kevin Shattenkirk , there will be plenty of suitors.

As the NHL trade deadline is little over a month away, trade talk is heating up and one of the most interesting names is that of Blues defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, a productive puck-moving defenceman who will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

The Blues might be inclined to push forward with Shattenkirk, but unless St. Louis finds an answer in goal, it’s hard to put any expectations on the Blues for the postseason.

If St. Louis puts Shattenkirk, a 27-year-old right-shot defenceman, in play on the trade market, they will have no shortage of offers. Since the start of the 2013-2014 season, Shattenkirk ranks 13th among defencemen with 166 points in 258 games.

It’s also worth noting that he’s playing 20:06 per game this season, his lowest time on ice per game since his rookie season (2010-2011).

ATKINSON TO ALL-STAR GAME FOR MALKIN

A lower-body injury has knocked Penguins star centre Evgeni Malkin out of the lineup, and it’s going to keep him out of the All-Star game.

A star missing the game due to injury isn’t a huge deal, but it presents a good opportunity for Cam Atkinson, the Columbus winger who has 24 goals and 46 points in 48 games this season, a breakthrough season that is precisely the kind of performance that should be rewarded.

HENRIK SEDIN HITS 1000 POINTS

It hasn’t been a hugely productive season for 36-year-old Canucks centre Henrik Sedin – 32 points in 50 games is his lowest per-game scoring rate since 2003-2004.

Nevertheless, he hit a milestone this week, recording his 1,000th career point in a win against Florida, which earned him congratulations from former teammate Roberto Luongo.

TSN HOCKEY’S TOP 67 SINCE ‘67

TSN Hockey selected the best 67 players since 1967, when there was huge expansion from the league’s Original Six teams.

As always, with a list of this nature, there will be questions and debates. On first glance, there were a few omissions that stood out to me.

THE MISSION

There are few songs with a hockey theme that resonate in Canadian pop culture in the same way that the Tragically Hip’s 50 Mission Cap does.

Bob McKenzie voiced this great piece (produced by Josh Shiaman) on the story of Bill Barilko and how it matters to the people in the northern Ontario town of Timmins.

OILERS ON THE RIGHT TRACK

Leon Draisaitl has been a big part of Edmonton's success this season.

A franchise that last reached the postseason in 2005-2006, the Oilers are firmly in playoff position now, tied with the San Jose Sharks for first in the Pacific Division (though the Oilers have played one more game).

Goaltender Cam Talbot has been really good, they have one of the top two players in the league, and Connor McDavid’s relatively new line (with Leon Draisaitl and Patrick Maroon) has been one of the league’s best.

They have solid possession numbers and, while the blueline could use further improvement, they have made progress and appear to be headed for the playoffs for the first time in a long time.

SHARKS CLIMBING

Last season’s Stanley Cup finalists appear to be coming on – they had won six straight before Thursday’s home loss to Edmonton.

With the Western Conference sort of up for grabs, the Sharks may be as good a bet as any to make the Final again.

GULUTZAN RIPS FLAMES

Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan tore a strip off his team following Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Montreal. They had lost six of seven and frustration was obviously setting in, but this was a harsh public assessment of a team that has been, at least a little, disappointing.

The Flames did win their next game, in overtime Thursday night at Ottawa, but on the heels of some questions about the long-term status of GM Brad Treliving, keep an eye on what’s happening in Calgary if they can’t turn this around soon.

SENATORS

Former Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment exec Tom Anselmi was named as President and CEO of the Ottawa Senators, replacing Cyril Leeder. Anselmi is known for real estate projects, which does apply to the Senators as they endeavor to build a new arena in LeBreton Flats.

The Senators also inducted longtime GM Bryan Murray into the Sens Ring of Honour, the first person so honoured by the franchise.

