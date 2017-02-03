Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from January 27th through February 3rd, including Hitchcock, Marleau, Iginla, Marchand, Islanders, Panthers and more.

HITCHCOCK FIRED

The St. Louis Blues have been disappointing this season, sitting fourth in the Central Division, and it ultimately cost Ken Hitchcock his job as head coach.

Mike Yeo had already been hired as the coach-in-waiting, ready to take over next season, so Hitchcock was on borrowed time on the St. Louis bench, but the timeline may have been accelerated by the players, and certainly was because the Blues have had terrible goaltending this season.

They are a decent possession team, and could be competitive with strong goaltending, but they are a long way from that this season.

Hitchcock ranks fourth all-time with 781 wins, and his .606 points percentage ranks fourth among coaches with at least 1,000 games.

He’s 65-years-old, and this was already set to be his final year in St. Louis, but he may still be able to help an NHL team if that’s what he wants for his future.

ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The NHL All-Star weekend may not have hit a home run – the 3-on-3 tournament was okay, but didn’t have the John Scott Story to save it – but it was a fine showcase event for the league.

Philadelphia Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds, a first-time participant, was named MVP, which was nice but, really, this was probably the highlight of the weekend:

6-foot-6 Chris Pronger gave Justin Bieber a hearty welcome at #NHL All-Star festivities. https://t.co/U0oLQxQPeZ pic.twitter.com/2UlDzwXyPF — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 29, 2017

BRAD MARCHAND

Brad Marchand has been a star for the Bruins.

Boston’s super-pest winger has been a thorn in the side of opponents for a long time, but he’s increased his offensive production in recent years, scoring a career-high 37 goals and 61 points last season.

He’s shredding the league now, the top scorer in the league since January 1, with 23 points (13 G, 10 A) in 15 games, and that has pushed him up to 54 points on the season, tied for fourth in the league with Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin. He’s five points behind league leader Connor McDavid, which seems almost preposterous.

Of course, this hot streak also comes at a time when Marchand has managed to escape serious discipline (one $10,000 fine) for a couple of slew-foots, against Detroit’s Niklas Kronwall and Tampa Bay’s Anton Stralman, so there is always a little something extra to consider. But, right now, that’s a rather slight dimming of a bursting star.

OLYMPICS

As always, NHL players want to play in the Olympics and the league is waffling on participating.

Time may be running out to make a decision, but there is a meeting set for Friday that will include the IOC, IIHF and the NHL.

I’m not sure I’ve ever understood the argument against the NHL going to an Olympics. What’s the problem with shutting down the league for a couple of weeks if you still play all 82 games? There is, admittedly, a risk of injury to star players, but if that’s a serious concern, then they should never go.

While NHL has little or no interest (thus far) in going to 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, it has expressed interest in Beijing in 2022. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

Olympic meeting has wrapped. IOC prez Thomas Bach says this was more a courtesy meeting than anything else. No negotiation today. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 3, 2017

500 GOALS FOR MARLEAU

A milestone for Patrick Marleau .

San Jose’s 37-year-old left winger has erupted, scoring seven goals in the past five games, the last of which was his 500th career goal.

He has recorded seven 30-goal seasons, with a career-high 44 in 2009-2010. He’s had a rare combination of size and speed throughout his career and it still works for him, even at 37.

His recent offensive surge has given him 19 goals in 52 games, leading all San Jose forwards.

TRADE TALK

With less than a month remaining before the NHL trade deadline, talk is starting to gain momentum, and it results in updates on the status of Kevin Shattenkirk, potential blockbusters for the Avalanche and more.

IGINLA/DOAN SEEKING PLAYOFF RUNS

39-year-old Avalanche right winger Jarome Iginla is having a terrible season, and has just six goals and 12 points in 48 games, but he’s on the sinking ship known as the Colorado Avalanche and wouldn’t mind landing on a contender at the trade deadline.

The trouble with this is that it’s going to be tough for any team, let alone a contender, to take on a cap hit of $5,333,333 for a player with so little production. That’s a big roll of the dice.

Iginla’s former Kamloops Blazer teammate, Arizona Coyotes winger Shane Doan could also be available, if he ever decides that he’d be willing to leave the desert.

Doan, 40, scored 28 goals last season, but has just four goals and 16 points in 50 games, which isn’t great for a player that comes with a cap hit of $3,876,134.

MCKENZIE MIDSEASON DRAFT RANKINGS

NHL Insider Bob McKenzie has posted his mid-season NHL draft rankings, which have a two-horse race at the top between Brandon Wheat Kings centre Nolan Patrick and Halifax Mooseheads centre Nico Hischier.

Before any draft lottery shuffling, the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes are comfortably in the bottom two spots of the standings, so they could really use the skill upgrades that these two centres will provide.

ISLANDERS

It’s been quite a stretch for the New York Islanders. On one hand, there is word that the Barclays Center has had enough of them and could kick the Isles out after the 2018-2019 season, so that does leave some uncertainty over their future. (Hartford is ready!)

On the other hand, they’ve been on a roll under new head coach Doug Weight, with the team going 5-0-1 in his first six games after they fired Jack Capuano and they are now five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division, all while the Islanders have four games at hand.

PANTHERS POWERING UP

Jonathan Huberdeau is ready to play for Florida.

The Florida Panthers are within striking distance of a playoff spot (one point behind Toronto, having played two more games; four points behind Boston with three games at hand) and a month before the trade deadline they are adding two first-line forwards to their lineup.

Jonathan Huberdeau has been out all season after suffering a torn Achilles, and Barkov has been sidelined since late December with a lower-body injury.

They are set to re-join Jaromir Jagr, re-connecting last year’s productive top line, for the first time this season. Huberdeau had a career-high 59 points in 76 games last season, and Barkov had a career-high 59 points in 66 games last season. Barkov had 27 points in 36 games before getting hurt this year, but with the band back together, Florida has a shot to challenge for a playoff spot.

