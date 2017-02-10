Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from February 3rd through February 10th, including Julien, Tradecentre, Crosby, Capitals, Coyotes, Stars and more.

JULIEN FIRED

The Boston Bruins were the third team this season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Claude Julien after 10 seasons during which he posted a .614 points percentage.

The timing of the announcement, under cover of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, was not necessarily the bravest way to make the change.

To be fair, Julien’s Bruins are at risk of missing the playoffs for the third straight season, because they were getting a miserable run of percentages. Their shooting and save percentages have been so bad that they are almost guaranteed to be better down the stretch, whether they changed coaches or not.

Bruce Cassidy replaced Julien on the bench and Bruins erupted for six goals in a 6-3 win over San Jose. If the percentages continue going that way, the league’s best possession team could very well reach the playoffs, but changing the coach isn’t likely to be the driving force behind that improvement.

From Julien’s perspective, he’s 56-years-old and, given his track record, will likely be a frontrunner for coaching opportunities as they open up.

TRADECENTRE

As the trade deadline approaches, teams are jockeying for playoff position, and it’s getting a little easier to delineate between buyers and sellers.

I broke down each team’s roster (East and West), looking at free agents, prospects, and possible plans leading to the deadline.

St. Louis Blues defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, Colorado Avalanche centre Matt Duchene and Arizona Coyotes centre Martin Hanzal top the latest TSN Trade Bait board.

CROSBY ON TOP

Familiar territory for Sidney Crosby at the top of the scoring race.

It’s been a long chase, especially after he missed games due to a concussion early in the year, but Pittsburgh Penguins superstar centre Sidney Crosby has caught Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid at the top of the league scoring race.

They are tied with 60 points, three points ahead of the next three challengers – Boston’s Brad Marchand, San Jose’s Brent Burns and Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom – but Crosby has played eight fewer games and also has a league-leading 30 goals.

No. 87 has been utterly relentless in his climb to the top of the scoring chart. He has yet to go even two consecutive games without a point this year and with McDavid managing one point in the past four games, the door opened for Crosby to catch up.

WORLD GAME

The Washington Capitals have been having a great season, leading the league with 82 points in 55 games. They have won five straight games and are generally crushing opponents most nights.

That’s all well and good, but the Capitals also did something really cool this week, giving United Arab Emirates women’s hockey player Fatima Al Ali to skate with the team and drop the puck before their game against the Detroit Red Wings as part of the league’s Hockey is For Everyone month. It’s a cool story.

#Emirati hockey sensation Fatima Al Ali takes a selfie with her favorite @Capitals player, after dropping game puck @verizoncenterpr #UAEUSA pic.twitter.com/mSdP8748fp — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) February 10, 2017

COYOTES ARENA (EVERGREEN STORY)

Disrupting what had been a brief period of peace in the desert, Arizona State University pulled out of their plans to move ahead on an arena project with the Arizona Coyotes.

This brought about a story that Coyotes officials had toured Portland and Seattle as potential landing spots, earning a response from Coyotes CEO Anthony LeBlanc.

So, the CEO might not be concerned about it, but this does present an area of concern – not an unfamiliar one, admittedly – for a franchise that always seems to have relocation hanging over its head.

CONCUSSION LAWSUIT

Speaking of stories that continue to linger, the NHL’s concussion story isn’t going away quietly.

The NHL has tried to get its hands on the research being done by scientists at Boston University.

Neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, made famous in the Will Smith move Concussion, weighed in on the NHL’s intentions. As you might have guessed, he’s skeptical of their intentions. “In other words, they deny the truth and humanity of science in order to protect their revenue streams.”

CHL FINANCIALS

Financial information from Canadian major junior hockey teams is making its way to the light of day, as ongoing lawsuits attempt to get the players paid at least minimum wage for their contributions.

One possible defence to not paying players is that if junior teams have to pay their players that some teams will be forced to fold, but the only way that can really be substantiated is if those numbers get independently audited, and the early returns suggest that even teams that are losing money still tend to sell for significant sums.

At a time when young athletes are used as inexpensive labour in increasingly lucrative business ventures (notably in junior hockey and U.S. college football and basketball), the arguments get stronger for those players to get compensated. As more information is exposed, it gets harder to deny the principle of paying players for their contributions to the business.

GOALIE PANTS

The past week has brought about officially smaller goalie pants, part of the league’s effort to increase scoring. Since last Saturday’s deadline for goalies to start wearing the smaller pants, there have been 17 occasions (out of 42 games) in which at least one team scored five or more goals.

It’s too soon to attribute it to the size of goalie pants, but anything that can add a little offence is a plus, and the league is getting more goals than it has in a while.

GOALS PER GAME YEAR GOALS/GM 2016-2017 5.56 2015-2016 5.42 2014-2015 5.46 2013-2014 5.49 2012-2013 5.44 2011-2012 5.47 2010-2011 5.59

Pekka Rinne when asked about his new goalie pants: "I'm European, so I like slim fit." — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) February 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

The Rangers and Islanders are both playing well now, which could make for interesting times down the stretch and into the playoffs.

The Blueshirts are getting more typical performance from goaltender Henrik Lundqvist lately and they have won four straight, which keeps them within striking distance of Pittsburgh and Columbus for second and third spot in the Metropolitan Division.

While the Rangers have generally been playing well all season, the Islanders got off to a terrible start, but they are rallying under new head coach Doug Weight, going 7-1-2 in 10 games since they fired Jack Capuano. That has moved the Islanders to within a point of Philadelphia for fifth in the Metropolitan Division, with the Isles holding three games at hand.

FALLING STARS

One of the most fun teams in the league last season, the Dallas Stars haven’t been able to pull their game together this year and their current four-game losing streak has them slipping away from playoff contention.

Goaltending has been a problem for the Stars, but they’ve also turned to a much younger group on defence and that has resulted in more shots against (55.5 CA60 last season to 58.3 CA60 this season).

Falling away from playoff positioning could make the Stars a notable player as the NHL trade deadline approaches, with veterans like Patrick Sharp, Patrick Eaves and Johnny Oduya among their possible trade chips.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca