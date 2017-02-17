Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from February 10th through February 17th, including the Habs, Ilitch, Crosby, Anderson, suspensions, McCauley and more.

HABS HIRE JULIEN

Claude Julien barely had time to relax after getting fired by the Boston Bruins, as he was hired by the arch-rival Montreal Canadiens just one week later. There was a sense of deja-vu for the Habs, bringing in Julien to replace Michel Therrien behind the bench – the same thing happened in 2003.

Julien probably got a raw deal in Boston, but the landing in Montreal is rather comfortable. He takes over a team that has been slumping, yet is still in first place in the Atlantic Division, and gets a new five-year contract that will pay him $5-million per season.

The Habs have been on their bye week this week, giving Julien time to get acclimated, and the team is healthy, but now it falls on Julien to steer them in the right direction. They are 18-18-7 since opening the season on a 13-1-1 tear.

MIKE ILITCH DIES

Detroit Red Wings (and Tigers) owner Mike Ilitch died at the age of 87. He had built his fortune as the founder of Little Caesars Pizza and purchased the Red Wings in 1982.

The franchise won four Stanley Cups (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008) under Ilitch’s ownership, and built a reputation for consistent excellence, making the playoffs every season since 1989-1990.

Following his passing, it was publicized again that Ilitch had quietly paid for civil rights icon Rosa Parks’ rent for more than a decade.

RED WINGS FALLING

This year's Red Wings look like they are going to miss the postseason, a first for captain Henrik Zetterberg .

Sadly, it’s looking like Ilitch’s Red Wings are unlikely to keep their playoff streak alive. They have won two of the past 12 games (and were cumulatively outshot 78-43 in those two wins), and currently sit in last place in the Atlantic Division.

There was a sense of inevitability to this decline, even if the Wings managed to hold it off for so long. But, they were able to maintain a contender for years on the backs of superstar players that were selected in mid-to-late rounds of the draft.

Defenceman Nicklas Lidstrom was a third-round pick and won seven Norris Trophies before retiring in 2012. Centre Pavel Datsyuk was a sixth-round pick who was one of the premier two-way players in the league for more than a decade. He returned to Russia to play in the KHL this season. Henrik Zetterberg was a seventh-round pick and was Datsyuk’s running mate as a premier talent for more than a decade. He’s Detroit’s leading scorer this season, with 41 points in 57 games, but the 36-year-old is naturally not what he was at his peak.

Naturally, since they have been making the playoffs year-in and year-out, it’s been difficult for the Red Wings to keep stocking the cupboards with elite talent and it appears to have finally caught up to them.

They have some intriguing young talent, including Anthony Mantha, Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou, but it might take some time for the Red Wings to get back on top. It’s been a good run.

CROSBY HITS 1000

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby hit the 1000-point milestone with a three-point game against Winnipeg Thursday.

He leads active players in points per game (1.32) and is among the all-time greats in adjusted points per game. He’s two points behind Connor McDavid for the scoring lead this season, despite playing eight fewer games.

There is often a rush to anoint the next one, and McDavid isn’t far from taking over as the league’s top player, but he’s not there yet. The crown still belongs to No. 87.

TRADE TALKS

With less than two weeks to go before the March 1 trade deadline, more teams are figuring out where they sit on the spectrum between buyers and sellers.

One team that knows, and has known for a long time, where they sit is the Colorado Avalanche, a last-place team that is not only positioned to deal some veterans with expiring contracts, but have also been firmly in the middle of trade rumours involving some of their core forwards, including Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog.

Duchene has allowed that he is open to the possibility of a trade and there have been rumblings about the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators among the teams interested in the high-scoring centre.

A few weeks ago, the Ottawa Senators were linked to Duchene, with the asking price reported to be Cody Ceci, one of prospects Colin White or Thomas Chabot, and a first-round pick.

That might look like a lot on the surface, but for a 26-year-old that is under contract for two more seasons, it’s not unreasonable (even if Senators owner Eugene Melnyk might disagree).

Of course, I’m apparently in the camp that doesn’t think the reported asking prices are so outrageous.

This doesn't sound unreasonable to me.https://t.co/ZatoKJejck — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) February 16, 2017

ANDERSON RETURNS TO SENATORS

Sticking in Ottawa, the Senators received a boost with goaltender Craig Anderson coming back after a prolonged absence. The 35-year-old had been home with wife for more than two months as she battled cancer, and marked his return to the lineup with a 33-save shutout against the Islanders.

Under trying circumstances, Anderson has performed very well this season, posting a .926 save percentage in 21 games and, with his track record as an above-average starting goaltender, he gives Ottawa a better shot at contending down the stretch and into the playoffs.

SUSPENSIONS

There were a couple of significant suspensions in the NHL this week.

First, Detroit Red Wings winger Gustav Nyquist received six games for a nasty high stick on Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon.

Vicious high-stick from Gustav Nyquist on Jared Spurgeon pic.twitter.com/RRqmbRBQiW — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 12, 2017

Given the nature of the incident, it easily could have been more. Nyquist doesn’t have a bad reputation – he has 92 penalty minutes in 317 career games – but this was a bad one.

Anaheim Ducks centre Antoine Vermette was handed a 10-game suspension for slashing an official.

10 GAMES! Vermette to sit for 10 for slashing linesman Shandor Alphonso: https://t.co/9cVOSraGnD pic.twitter.com/ew7Vy8BbEB — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) February 15, 2017

It wasn’t a violent slash, but it was undeniably a slash to the official’s leg and it landed Vermette in hot water. He’s appealing the automatic ban. I suppose Gary Bettman could reduce the penalty, but it would come as at least a little bit of a surprise if the league didn’t have the official’s back all the way on this one.

BLACKHAWKS, BLUES, CAPITALS ROLLING

There are three teams that have an active winning streak of at least five games.

The Chicago Blackhawks have won five in a row, all of them on the road, and they are faring better than their middle-of-the-road possession numbers this season would suggest. Thing is, the 5-on-5 expected goals ratio is even worse for Chicago, so they have had to rely on excellent goaltending to carry them for much of the season.

Since firing head coach Ken Hitchcock the St. Louis Blues appear to be a different team, and they’ve won six straight. It’s not as though they’ve started dominating shot counts but St. Louis’ score/venue-adjusted expected goals percentage under Mike Yeo is 55.8%, which ranks fourth in the league this month. Goaltender Jake Allen also has a .941 save percentage in his six February starts.

Oh, and the Washington Capitals have won six straight, but this is standard fare now. They are 19-2-1 in their past 22 games.

WES MCCAULEY’S FIGHT CALL

The NHL has done its best to curtail any kind of personality or individualism from its officials, but one managed to sneak through the cracks.

Wes McCauley, a former captain at Michigan State, announced fighting major penalties to Montreal Canadiens winger Andrew Shaw and Bruins defenceman Torey Krug (also a former Sparty) with added gusto and that display went viral. All in good fun.

JAGR PLAYING AT 45

Still going at 45.

Florida Panthers right winger Jaromir Jagr turned 45 this week, and is still playing in the NHL. The only other skaters to play beyond 45 are defenceman Chris Chelios (48) and right winger Gordie Howe (52).

Despite spending three seasons in the KHL, Jagr ranks third in scoring all-time, and while his production has dipped this year, he has 16 points in his past 23 games and with the Panthers getting healthy, they could be poised for a playoff push, with 45-year-old Jagr playing a critical part of their attack.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca