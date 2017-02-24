Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from February 17th through February 24th, including the approaching trade deadline, Laine vs. Matthews, Flames vs. officials, Button’s top prospects, Granlund, Tarasenko and more.

TRADE DEADLINE

The NHL trade deadline, or TradeCentre, is on Wednesday, March, 1, less than a week away. As such, the rumours are starting to pick up.

Here’s a quick look at the Top 15 from the TSN Trade Bait board, which now runs 40 deep:

Kevin Shattenkirk – The Blues defenceman is apparently getting moved, even though St. Louis looks like a playoff team. They’ve reportedly had three deals made, contingent on Shattenkirk signing long-term, but he hasn’t acquiesced. Most rumours have his free agent destination as the Rangers – a team that will have to move some money out to create room for him – and it’s not going to be cheap to get Shattenkirk signed to a new contract.

Seeing that Keith Yandle signed a seven-year deal for $44.45-million last summer, there’s little reason to suspect that Shattenkirk would take less than that. So, unless a suitor emerges with a preferred location and lots of money, Shattenkirk may be a rental for the stretch run and playoffs, and that will put a cap on just how much the Blues can extract in return. Still, a prospect and a first-round pick would be pretty good value.

Matt Duchene – The Avalanche centre is a potential trade candidate that could add real spice to deadline day because Duchene is a proven first-line scorer with years remaining on his contract. Ottawa has been linked, though they’ve complained about the reported asking price (Cody Ceci, Thomas Chabot or Colin White, and a first-round pick). However, if that’s the asking price, a lot of teams should be putting together offers that would secure them the services of a productive 26-year-old scoring forward.

Patrick Eaves – Dallas’ 32-year-old veteran winger has scored a career-high 21 goals and 37 points, while logging much more ice time (16:39 ATOI) than in previous seasons. He’s also cheap ($1.0M cap hit), so he’ll be easy for any team to fit under the cap. (edit: He was literally traded to Anaheim as this story was being posted.)

Martin Hanzal – A contender would do well to add the 6-foot-6 centre who has played a lot of tough minutes for the Coyotes over the years. He has some offensive ability, but is mostly a strong two-way player who is good on face-offs and can play a physical game. The downside is that he gets hurt a lot – the last time he played more than 65 games in a season was 2009-2010.

Thomas Vanek – After fizzling out in Minnesota last season, scoring 41 points in 74 games, the 33-year-old winger has been productive, putting up 38 points in 47 games, on a one-year make-good ($2.6M) deal with Detroit.

Gabriel Landeskog – Not quite as appealing as Duchene, especially with his offensive production declining, the 24-year-old Avalanche captain could still bring a healthy return from a team looking for a physical scoring winger.

Ben Bishop – There aren’t a lot of openings for goaltenders on the trade market, but it wouldn’t be a shock if the Lightning moved out their pending UFA goaltender, knowing that Andrei Vasilevskiy is poised to take over as the number one.

Will the Stars find a taker for Patrick Sharp?

Patrick Sharp – He’s pricey ($5.9M cap hit), especially for a guy with seven goals and 14 points in 34 games, but the 35-year-old Stars winger – a three-time Cup winner in Chicago – can still generate shots, and could be a nice complementary piece if a team can fit his salary.

Brian Boyle – The 6-foot-7, 32-year-old checking centre has scored 13 goals this season and has 100 games of playoff experience, including two trips to the Stanley Cup Final. On a Cup contender, he’s a really good fourth-line centre.

Radim Vrbata – Arizona’s leading scorer, with 42 points in 59 games, the 35-year-old winger could be a useful addition to a contender.

Dmitry Kulikov – It hasn’t been a great season in Buffalo for the 26-year-old who has missed some time due to injury and has two points in 34 games. Nevertheless, teams that are looking to bolster the blueline would surely consider taking him and maybe playing him a little less than the Sabres have been.

Anthony Duclair – The 21-year-old Coyotes winger has been toiling in the AHL after managing three goals and nine points in 41 games. He has one goal and eight points in 13 AHL games, which is hardly overwhelming, but this could be a decent buy-low option for a team willing to give him another chance. He is, after all, one season removed from scoring 20 goals.

Mikhail Grigorenko – If the Avalanche don’t have room for a 22-year-old winger who hasn’t hit his potential yet, then how many other teams would have serious interest?

Curtis Lazar – The issue that hangs over Duclair, Grigorenko and Lazar is that, while they might still have untapped potential, they also need to be protected in the expansion draft. What kind of asset management would it be for a team to surrender a draft pick, only to lose the player for nothing to Las Vegas this summer? Lazar has one points in 32 games this season, which is tough to sell to anyone.

Has Evander Kane's production put him in play as a trade chip?

Evander Kane – With Patrik Berglund signing in St. Louis, Kane slides back into the Top 15. He has another year remaining on his contract, but has has been on a tear and has 21 goals in 48 games this season. His value is at a relative high point, with percentages finally falling his way, and if the Sabres could get a quality blueliner in return, they’d surely listen.

DEFENCE MARKET PRICES

The defence rental market has already been set, somewhat, with Calgary trading (a third-round pick and a conditional fifth) to Arizona for Michael Stone, and Pittsburgh dealing a second-round pick and minor-leaguer Danny Kristo to Carolina for Ron Hainsey.

Neither Stone nor Hainsey is a massive play driver, to be sure, but they’re relatively inexpensive veteran options. Seeing those prices, there will likely be many more teams trying to shed a veteran blueliner if it might yield a second-round pick.

LAINE vs. MATTHEWS, ROUND TWO

The future is the present.

The NHL has been #blessed with a brilliant class of rookies this year and the top two picks from last summer’s draft have also been the top two scorers.

Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine met for the second time this season and both games have been highly entertaining. In the most recent matchup, a 5-4 win for Toronto in overtime, Laine scored a pair of goals, giving him five in two games against Toronto. He leads all rookies with 30 goals and 54 points in 55 games. Not to be outdone, Matthews did accumulate three assists in the victory. He has 28 goals and 52 points in 60 games.

They are a pair of teenagers who already appear to be franchise players and they will be linked for a long time, perhaps their entire careers, to compare the first two picks from 2016. Both teams have to be feeling good about how the draft turned out and it’s pretty spectacular when these two superstars get a chance to meet up (although only twice per season).

FLAMES GETTING BURNED BY OFFICIALS?

One of the more interesting revelations this week was the idea that the Calgary Flames may be getting the wrong end of calls from officials since the Dennis Wideman incident last season.

Just like its players, NHL refs appear ready to protect their own https://t.co/YQQTkCHHAx pic.twitter.com/NTFxP2Vytv — Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) February 24, 2017

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin leads all forwards with 31 penalties taken this season, but two young Flames forwards – Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett – are tied for second, both with 28. Among defencemen, Dougie Hamilton (24) and Deryk Engelland (21) are both in the Top 10.

Are the Flames simply not as disciplined under new head coach Glen Gulutzan, or is there something to officials exacting some revenge? The numbers don’t paint a nice picture for the officials.

BUTTON’S TOP 50 PROSPECTS

Clayton Keller tops Craig Button's list of top NHL-affiliated prospects.

Craig Button dipped into each team’s prospect pool and selected the Top 50 (affiliated) prospects not playing in the NHL.

Arizona had two of the top four, with centres Clayton Keller (1) and Dylan Strome (4), giving some reason for hope in the desert.

Some interesting developments:

Philadelphia defenceman Philippe Myers was undrafted and is ranked 10th; Minnesota’s skilled Russian winger Kirill Kaprizov was a fifth-round pick in 2015 and is now ranked fifth overall; San Jose’s Dan O’Regan was a fifth-round pick in 2012, but the 23-year-old does have 45 points in 43 AHL games as a rookie pro, and he lands 28th on Craig’s List.

PANTHERS PUSHING

Remember when the Florida Panthers bungled their firing of head coach Gerard Gallant, and the hockey media pounced on the nerds running that messed-up franchise?

Statistically Speaking: The Panthers are under fire after axing head coach Gerard Gallant. https://t.co/yATsLIdFRO pic.twitter.com/s61HJY3LyB — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) November 28, 2016

They were 11-10-1 at the time, and two points out of a playoff spot, when they replaced Gallant with Tom Rowe.

Before losing to Edmonton on Wednesday, the Panthers had won five straight and their 17-11-9 record under Rowe has moved them into the playoff picture. They’re currently two points behind Boston, with two games at hand, and two points behind Toronto, with one game at hand.

The most obvious reason for their recent improvement would be that two-thirds of their first line, left winger Jonathan Huberdeau and centre Alekander Barkov, returned from injury.

Anyway, it’s possible that the team isn’t necessarily a completely mismanaged clown show. Who would have guessed? (This is rhetorical. You know who might have guessed this.)

NEW COACH BOUNCE?

While Rowe didn’t necessarily provide an immediate improvement to the Panthers, there have been other clubs getting good immediate returns from their coaching changes.

The St. Louis Blues have lost back-to-back games, but since replacing Ken Hitchcock with Mike Yeo, they are 7-3.

The Islanders had been improving before they fired Jack Capuano, but had a 17-17-8 record at the time. Under new coach Doug Weight, though, they are 12-4-2.

In Boston, the Bruins have a 5-1 record in six games under new head coach Bruce Cassidy.

New coaches don’t always get these results but, if these trends hold, it’s not going to dissuade teams from making coaching changes.

MONTREAL’S OFFENSIVE WOES

One other coach who flipped teams is Claude Julien, who moved from a Boston team that was struggling offensively, to a Montreal Canadiens team that has scored three goals in three games, winning one.

He should tell his teams to stop shooting so poorly.

Montreal is still in first place in the Atlantic Division, but their seemingly insurmountable lead (ever since starting the season 13-1-1) is now very surmountable – they have a two-point lead on Ottawa, but have played three more games than the Senators.

GRANLUND

Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker have been a big part of the Wild's success this season.

The ninth pick in the 2010 Draft, Mikael Granlund was a star in Finland before he arrived in Minnesota, and yet he was generally underwhelming in his first four-plus NHL seasons; good, but not a star.

However, this season he’s been shifted to the wing, and has become an offensive force. He has 41 points (14 G, 27 A) in the past 35 games, giving him 55 points in 59 games, putting him 12th in the league.

For a player who had topped out at 44 points last season, Granlund has taken a massive step forward and is a big reason that the Wild have the best record in the Western Conference.

TARASENKO'S GESTURE

St. Louis Blues superstar winger Vladimir Tarasenko is a prolific scorer, and that’s all well and good, but forget that. He did a really nice thing this week.

These guys can make dreams come true and it can be pretty awesome when they do.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca