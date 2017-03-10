Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from March 3rd through March 10th, including the Flames, Karlsson, Olympics, expansion, Eichel, fighting and more.

FLAMES BURNING BRIGHT

Winners of eight straight games, the Flames are the hottest team in the league. Three of the wins have come in overtime, so some good fortune for a team that is now 8-2 when deciding games via 3-on-3 hockey this season.

One reason that the Flames have come on strong is that goaltender Brian Elliott has recovered from a slow start to the season. Through mid-February, Elliott had a .895 save percentage, but has delivered a .940 save percentage in his past nine starts, going 8-0-1.

But, this isn’t merely a goaltending show. Calgary’s top two lines have been terrific. Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan anchor the top line, but the team’s leading goal-scorer during their winning streak is Micheal Ferland, who has scored six goals.

Calgary’s second line is a real difference-maker of a unit, with rookie Matthew Tkachuk fitting in well alongside play-driving vets Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik.

They bolstered their defence by adding Michael Stone from Arizona before the deadline and he’s been a steady performer alongside T.J. Brodie. With Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton one of the league’s top blueline tandems, the Flames could be tough to handle down the stretch and into the playoffs.

From a team that was on the playoff bubble a month ago, their expectations have to be higher now.

KARLSSON LEADS SENS SURGE

The Ottawa Senators have won five in a row, and are pressing the Montreal Canadiens at the top of the Atlantic Division, sitting two points back with two games at hand.

Superstar defenceman Erik Karlsson has been the difference-maker. Following a relatively slow start (by his standards), Karlsson has 44 points in the past 44 games.

He leads the league in blocked shots, so there is a narrative that Karlsson has somehow suddenly learned how to play defensive hockey.

However, he was more effective driving play last year, so he allowed a lower rate of unblocked shots in 2015-2016 when compared to 2016-2017. On-ice save percentages (.909 last year, vs. .925 this year for Karlsson) really have a way of affecting perception.

In any case, with Karlsson in game-breaking form, the Senators are surprising contenders.

when your friend has a game genie and you don't. pic.twitter.com/NGsNLsEWsA — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 7, 2017

GM MEETINGS

The NHL GMs met in Boca Raton, Florida and it didn’t amount to a whole lot of action.

There were no changes to the current offside rule, which is rather status quo for a league perpetually looking for a way to get more goals scored. The current standings, in which some games are worth three points and others worth two so that fans are fooled into thinking a team is still competitive later in the season, will continue as is.

One adjustment coming for next season, it appears, is a way of shifting the bye week, so that half of the league is off for one week and the other half for the other week. Um, okay?

The GMs also heard a presentation from Swedish hockey officials, who urged teams to let players develop in Sweden, rather than the AHL if they aren’t yet ready for the NHL.

OLYMPICS

Naturally, when talk of player participation in the 2018 Olympics was raised, it was met with pessimism from the league, which is pretty much the standard position on all things Olympics.

Philadelphia Flyers winger Jakub Voracek didn’t mince any words in response, calling the decision, “Absolutely ridiculous.”

EXPANSION PROTECTED LISTS

If you need another reason to be critical of the league, the initial reports from the GM meetings suggested that the protected lists for June’s expansion draft would not be made public.

The NHL also discussed with GMs whether or not they would reveal each team's protected list ahead of expansion draft. GMs said No. (con't) — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 8, 2017

In theory the decision might protect team relationships with players but it really protects general managers from facing scrutiny for their decisions.

However, it also submarines any interest that the expansion draft process could generate among hockey fans.

for real though, the NHL cares more about its GMs than its fans. It’s stupid and always stupid. https://t.co/0XL7jS5fHP — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) March 8, 2017

After an initial outcry, the process could be more public. Sure, if the league doesn’t do it officially, the protected lists could easily leak, but if the information is going to get out anyway, why not do it right and make it into an event that draws fan interest?

(Remember, this is the same decision-making process that forces hobbyists to provide salary cap information so that fans can better understand team decisions.)

It wasn't that long ago the NHL had an expansion draft for one team. The protected lists from the other 26 teams were known in advance pic.twitter.com/kR8smQ1GbU — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) March 8, 2017

LIKE EICHEL

There has been a ton of talk this season, and justifiably so, about Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine, three brilliant talents taken at the top of the past two drafts.

Matthews and Laine were the first two picks in the 2016 Draft and McDavid was the number one pick in 2015. The second pick from the 2015 Draft, Buffalo Sabres centre Jack Eichel, is doing his best to not be excluded from that group.

Eichel missed time early in the season with a high ankle sprain, so he was out of sight, out of mind while McDavid was racing to the top of the scoring list, and Laine and Matthews were waging a battle atop the rookie scoring list.

But, even as his Buffalo Sabres have fallen out of contention, Eichel is riding an 11-game point streak, during which he’s put up 16 points (5 G, 11 A). The 20-year-old hs 45 points in 46 games, which is kind of okay, and he leads the league with 4.1 shots on goal per game.

FIGHTING/SESTITO SUSPENSION

Darren Dreger delivered a feature on fighting in hockey, specifically the declining role of fisticuffs in the game.

The timing was most interesting, because Penguins GM Jim Rutherford is included in the piece, talking about how the Penguins utilize skill, rather than an enforcer, on their fourth line.

But then, hockey being what it is, the Penguins called up Tom Sestito (20 points, 475 PIM in 149 career GP) for a game in Winnipeg. This because Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin caught Jets captain Blake Wheeler with a hit to the head last month, so there was payback anticipated.

Sestito did fight Jets tough guy Chris Thorburn, though that didn’t prevent Malkin from accepting Wheeler’s call to arms.

Even worse, Sestito buried veteran Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom with a hit from behind, giving Enstrom a concussion. Sestito was suspended four games for the hit, quite the payoff for his 1:02 of ice time in his first NHL game since November.

Anyway, fighting is clearly on the decline in the NHL, but there are still some nights that the league can’t help itself; old habits and all that.

DEVILS DOWN

Winless in nine the New Jersey Devils are crashing to the finish, in a race with Detroit for the third–best lottery odds.

The Devils have scored four goals, total, in the past five losses. Over the course of those nine games, the Devils have four players that have recorded more than two points – Kyle Palmieri (9), Taylor Hall (6), Travis Zajac (6) and Joseph Blandisi (4).

Looks like they will have some work to do in the offseason, but they also have 15 more games this season, so hope for their sake that the goals haven’t dried up completely or this could be an especially painful month.

COYOTES - EVERGREEN

It would figure that the future of the Arizona Coyotes is up in the air once again. After Arizona State University pulled out of a proposed arena project, the familiar uncertainty returned.

Bettman: 'We are not giving up on the Coyotes in the greater Phoenix area.' MORE: https://t.co/i3YcA74Ygr pic.twitter.com/4YsDd0qTjS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 8, 2017

The former mayor of Glendale wasn’t having any of it.

Is this how a team winds up in Seattle, or will be on this same story in the desert years from now?

JUMBO PLAYMAKER

San Jose Sharks centre Joe Thornton recorded his 1000th career assist, a phenomenal achievement. He ranks second among active players (behind Jaromir Jagr) and 13th all-time.

He’s made countless wingers look really good over the years, piling up these numbers in a low-scoring era. Using Hockey-Reference’s adjusted assists, Thornton would rank fifth all-time.

Now, can someone tell him it’s okay to shoot the puck? He’s averaging just 1.02 shots per game, his lowest since his rookie year, 1997-1998.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca