Hall of Fame inductions, GM Meetings, Gudas and Witkowski misbehaving, Oilers make a trade, Leafs winning without Matthews and more in TSN Hockey’s Top 10 Storylines of the Week.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS

The 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame class was inducted, and it was a great class, headed by former teammates and great friends Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya.

Selanne finished his career with 684 goals, ranking 11th all-time, and 1457 points in 1451 games. The Finnish Flash was one of the best scorers in league history, and announced his presence with 76 goals and 132 points as a rookie in 1992-1993, and was a seven-time 40-goal scorer.

Kariya surpassed 80 points six times in his career, with a 50-goal, 108-point season in 1995-1996 standing as the best production of his career. He finished with 402 goals and 989 points in 989 games. However, unlike Selanne, Kariya’s career was shortened by concussions, and he stopped playing at the age of 35.

Mark Recchi played a long time, his 1,652 games ranks fifth all-time, and won three Stanley Cups, but he was also massively productive, scoring 577 goals and 1533 points. Critics might suggest that he’s a “compiler”, someone who played long enough to put up big numbers, and there’s some merit to that, but playing from 1988 through 2011 as a premier point producer and winning three Cups is qualified.

Dave Andreychuk might get a similar compiler critique, because he played 1639 games and scored 640 goals. Working against him even further is that Andreychuk was massive net-front presence, scoring an NHL-record 274 power-play goals, but that was really his standout characteristic. He’s not a Hall of Famer with the glowing brilliance of Selanne and Kariya, but how does one keep a 640-goal scorer out of the Hall?

Danielle Goyette was a longtime member of the Canadian National Women’s Team, winning Olympic Gold in 2002 and 2006, along with eight World Championship gold medals. She put up 218 points in 171 career games with the Canadian National Women’s Team, including 25 points in 16 Olympic hockey games.

Clare Drake was a legendary coach, most notably for the University of Alberta, where he coached for 28 years, winning six national championships. He was a co-coach for Team Canada at the 1980 Olympics, and has been involved in various other coaching ventures, including with some NHL teams.

Jeremy Jacobs has been the owner of the Boston Bruins since 1975, and chairman of the NHL Board of Governors since 2007. He’s been a powerful figure among NHL owners, naturally, but that also means that he’s been a central figure when the NHL has locked out players during recent CBA negotiations; that’s apparently not a disqualifying feature.

GM MEETINGS

The league’s general managers are meeting in Montreal this week, discussing the pressing issues of what is now a $4.5-billion business. Among the issues of concern are salary cap relief for long-term injured players (like Joffrey Lupul and Marian Hossa), the enforcement of slashing penalties, and concussion protocols.

If there's one thing that the Commish can't stand, it's interrupting an NHL season. https://t.co/jNL9jurCN4 — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) November 13, 2017

HOUSTON

New Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta had announced his intention to bring an NHL team to Houston, and that is good news for the NHL.

Whether it means a team landing in Houston or not, it benefits the league to always have viable destinations for expansion or moving because it allows current teams to use that new location as leverage. So, maybe the Arizona Coyotes or Calgary Flames – a couple of teams seeking new arena deals – aren’t necessarily packing up to head to Houston next week, but surely that threat carries more weight when Fertitta is making it known that he’s ready to bring in an NHL team.

GUDAS

27-year-old Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas has been a heavy hitter throughout his career, frequently crossing the line with his hits and, after managing to avoid it for a surprising length of time given his track record, he has finally started to get suspended for his questionable hits and is now facing a lengthy suspension after clubbing Winnipeg Jets winger Mathieu Perreault in the head.

Another, much more damning angle on Radko Gudas' head slash on Matthieu Perreault. pic.twitter.com/QkF9zsxpKW — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) November 17, 2017

Gudas had the option for an in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety, which he waived. That means that the suspension can be more than five games, but that seems like the low end for what Gudas is likely to get given his history.

WITKOWSKI

While the Gudas suspension is still up for debate, there was no debate over a 10-game suspension handed down to Detroit Red Wings defenceman Luke Witkowski, who returned to the ice to continue fighting against Calgary.

WATCH: Pandemonium is running wild between the Wings and Flames’ benches during a commercial break https://t.co/tM5nlcQNEe #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/PuzNslHQ42 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 16, 2017

It’s not as if the Wings will have difficulty filling in for Witkowski, who is a seventh defenceman and has been skating sometimes as a fourth-line forward, but the fracas was a little jolt of old-time hockey, and resulted in a one-game suspension for second-year Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk.

OILERS TRADE FOR CAMMALLERI

The Edmonton Oilers have been a disappointment so far this season, and one of their primary concerns to this point in the season is that, strangely enough for a team that has traded Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle in successive summers, they don’t have enough secondary scoring.

In a first effort to address that, the Oilers traded winger Jussi Jokinen to the Los Angeles Kings to get veteran scoring winger Mike Cammalleri. I broke it all down here:

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Oilers and Kings swap veteran forwards that weren't fitting particularly well in their current locations. https://t.co/O0bW32UAzX pic.twitter.com/i5iyEmXYUv — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) November 15, 2017

Frank Seravalli wrote that Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli senses that they are ‘losing runway’ to turn the season around.

LEAFS WINNING WITHOUT MATTHEWS

Pretty much since he laced up skates for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews has been the face of the franchise, a prolific scoring centre who has tallied 50 goals in his first 98 NHL games. Recently, though, Matthews has been out of the Toronto lineup, leading to breathless daily updates about his status, but it’s turned out not to be a devastating absence, as the Leafs have won four straight since Matthews was injured.

In small samples, these things happen. Montreal has had a better record (4-2-1) since Carey Price was injured, and Ottawa was 3-0-2 without Erik Karlsson to start the season. But there is no reason to suggest that the Maple Leafs are just fine without their best player. More like they have done well and should be happy to have those points in the bank, but they’d be happier to have No. 34 back on the ice soon.

STAMKOS-KUCHEROV

The Tampa Bay Lightning are running roughshod over the league, and they are doing it in style, with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov leading the league’s highest-scoring team. Stamkos and Kucherov have 35 and 33 points, respectively to lead the league and that pace is unlike anything in recent NHL history.

Stamkos is on pace for 151 points, which would be the most since Mario Lemieux scored 161 points in 1995-1996. Of course he has inflated percentages right now, so that pace is going to be really hard to keep, but the Lightning are putting up pinball numbers right now, and it’s not only successful, but fun too.

DRAFT TALK

Craig Button’s latest Craig’s List has Swedish defenceman Ramus Dahlin on top, ahead of another Swedish defenceman, Adam Boqvist. Barrie right-winger Andrei Svechnikov, Boston University left-winger Brady Tkachuk, and Halifax right-winger Filip Zadina.

If the 2018 Draft isn’t your thing, Craig also had 19 names to watch for 2019; a good look into the future.

