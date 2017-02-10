TSN home of tennis with ATP World Tour 500 and Masters 1000 coverage

TORONTO – The biggest stars of men’s tennis shine all season long on Canada’s Sports Leader with comprehensive court coverage of ATP World Tour 500 and World Tour Masters 1000 tournaments, part of TSN’s unmatched slate of 60+ iconic championship events. TSN’s ATP coverage begins with a series of marquee ATP World Tour 500 and World Tour Masters 1000 events from Rotterdam, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, Acapulco, and Indian Wells.

Coverage begins with the ATP World Tour 500’s debut event of the year, the ABN AMRO WORLD TENNIS TOURNAMENT from Rotterdam, Netherlands. TSN’s multi-platform Early Round Coverage begins Monday (Feb. 13) at 6:30 a.m. ET on TSN GO (see below for broadcast schedule).

“Following last year’s fantastic ATP season that saw Canada’s Milos Raonic headline a series of ATP finals, TSN is thrilled to continue to deliver the ATP circuit’s marquee tournaments to tennis fans nationwide,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President of Programming, TSN. “Canadian tennis is flourishing, with a growing pool of young players making their mark on the tour and we’re looking forward to another great season of showcasing them as they compete against the world’s biggest tennis stars.”

TSN’s live coverage of the ATP World Tour 500 and World Tour Masters 1000 continues in February and March with the following events:

· RIO OPEN, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, beginning Monday, Feb. 20

· DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, beginning Monday, Feb. 27

· MEXICAN OPEN from Acapulco, Mexico, beginning Monday, Feb. 27

· BNP PARIBAS OPEN from Indian Wells, U.S.A., beginning Thursday, March 9

The ATP World Tour 500 (featuring events in Rotterdam, Rio de Janeiro, Acapulco, Dubai, Barcelona, Halle, London, Hamburg, Washington, Beijing, Tokyo, Basel, and Vienna) and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 (featuring events in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris) are world-class tournaments headlined by the biggest names in men’s tennis including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Canadian stars Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil.

TSN subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s coverage of the ATP World Tour 500 and World Tour Masters 1000 via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage is available on RDS.

TSN’s broadcast schedule for ATP World Tour 500 and World Tour Masters 1000 events in February and March is as follows:

ATP World Tour 500

2017 ABN AMRO WORLD TENNIS TOURNAMENT – Rotterdam, Netherlands

Monday, Feb. 13

· 6:30 a.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN GO

· 1:30 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN3

Tuesday, Feb. 14

· 5 a.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN GO

· 1:30 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN2

Wednesday, Feb. 15

· 5 a.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 3 on TSN GO

· 1:30 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 3 on TSN2

Thursday, Feb. 16

· 5 a.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN GO

· 1:30 p.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN2

Friday, Feb. 17

· 6:30 a.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN GO

· 1:30 p.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN3

Saturday, Feb. 18

· 9 a.m. ET – Semifinal #1 on TSN2

· 1:30 p.m. ET – Semifinal #2 on TSN2

Sunday, Feb. 19

· 9:30 a.m. ET – Final on TSN2

2017 RIO OPEN – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Monday, Feb. 20

· 2:30 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN2

· 5 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN GO

Tuesday, Feb. 21

· 2:30 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN2

· 5 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN GO

Wednesday, Feb. 22

· 2:30 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 3 on TSN2

· 5 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 3 on TSN GO

Thursday, Feb. 23

· 2:30 p.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN GO

· 5 p.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN5

Friday, Feb. 24

· 1 p.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN2

· 6 p.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN GO

Saturday, Feb. 25

· 3 p.m. ET – Semifinals on TSN2

Sunday, Feb. 26

· 3 p.m. ET – Final on TSN2

2017 DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Monday, Feb. 27

· 5 a.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN1

· 10 a.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN1

Tuesday, Feb. 28

· 5 a.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN1

· 10 a.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN1

Wednesday, March 1

· 5 a.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN2

· 10 a.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN2

Thursday, March 2

· 6 a.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN1

Friday, March 3

· 8 a.m. ET – Semifinals on TSN1

Saturday, March 4

· 10 a.m. ET – Final on TSN5

2017 MEXICAN OPEN – Acapulco, Mexico

Monday, Feb. 27

· 7 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN2

Tuesday, Feb. 28

· 7 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN GO

· 9 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN2

Wednesday, March 1

· 7 p.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN2

· 9 p.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN1 and TSN1 and TSN3

Thursday, March 2

· 5 p.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN2

· 11 p.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN2

Friday, March 3

· 7 p.m. ET – Semifinal #1 on TSN2

· 11 p.m. ET – Semifinal #2 on TSN2

Saturday, March 4

· 10 p.m. ET – Final on TSN2

ATP World Tour Masters 1000

2017 BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells, United States

Thursday, March 9

· 2 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN GO

· 11:30 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 1 on TSN1

Friday, March 10

· 2 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN GO

Saturday, March 11

· 12 midnight ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 2 on TSN1

· 2 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 3 on TSN GO

· 11 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 3 on TSN4

Sunday, March 12

· 2 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 4 on TSN GO

· 10 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 4 on TSN2

Monday, March 13

· 4 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 5 on TSN2 and TSN GO

· 11:30 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 5 on TSN2

Tuesday, March 14

· 2 p.m. ET – Early Round Coverage: Day 6 on TSN2 and TSN GO

Wednesday, March 15

· 2 p.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN2 and TSN GO

· 11:30 p.m. ET – Round of 16 on TSN2

Thursday, March 16

· 4 p.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN GO

· 10 p.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN2

Friday, March 17

· 3 p.m. ET – Quarter-finals on TSN2

Saturday, March 18

· 2 p.m. ET – Semifinals on TSN3

Sunday, March 19

· 4 p.m. ET – Finals on TSN1

*Schedule subject to change