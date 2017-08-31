TSN’s NCAA FOOTBALL action kicks off tonight (Thursday, Aug. 31) at 8 p.m. ET as TSN delivers expansive coverage of ESPN’s Ohio State vs. Indiana MegaCast available to TSN subscribers via the TSN GO app. Featuring six distinct live streams of the game capturing the action from all angles, fans can tune in to multiple simultaneous broadcast feeds including the Traditional Telecast, Coaches Film Room, Homers Telecast, the All-22 feed, and the Command Center and Sky Cam feeds. Subscribers to U.S. College Sports Pass can still access live game coverage of Ohio State vs. Indiana via their regular cable package. A schedule for TSN GO’s MultiCast coverage is below.

Thursday, Aug. 31

COLLEGE GAMEDAY at 6 p.m. ET on TSN GO

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Traditional Telecast at 8 p.m. ET on TSN GO

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Coaches Film Room at 8 p.m. ET on TSN GO

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Homers Telecast at 8 p.m. ET on TSN GO

Ohio State vs. Indiana: All-22 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN GO

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Command Center at 8 p.m. ET on TSN GO

Ohio State vs. Indiana: SkyCam at 8 p.m. ET on TSN GO

College football’s biggest teams continue to hit the gridiron throughout the season on TSN, as the network delivers an extensive slate of marquee NCAA FOOTBALL matchups from Week 1 all the way to the crowning of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Highlights from the first three weeks of TSN’s NCAA FOOTBALL schedule include:

A triple threat of matchups on Saturday , Sept. 2 featuring Top 10 teams from the ESPN Coaches Poll including #5-ranked defending national champions Clemson vs. Kent State (12 noon ET on TSN5) ; #9-ranked Michigan vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. ET on TSN5) ; and #1-ranked Alabama taking on #3 Florida State (8 p.m. ET on TSN3 and TSN5)

and #22 Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville take on North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET on TSN2

TSN keeps fans up to date on all the biggest storylines with regular airings of ESPN’s celebrated pre-game show COLLEGE GAMEDAY, beginning Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. ET on TSN2.

TSN’s NCAA FOOTBALL coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO mobile app. TSN’s complete schedule for the first three weeks of the NCAA season is available online at TSN.ca/NCAA.