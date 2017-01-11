Top Canadian curlers take on the world’s best as TSN – the official broadcaster of Curling Canada – delivers sweeping coverage of the 2017 World Financial Group Continental Cup, live from Las Vegas. TSN delivers complete coverage of the tournament, one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN, with coverage beginning Thursday with the Team Competition at Noon et/9am pt on TSN.

Coverage culminates Sunday with the competition’s skins games as Team North America and Team World aim to secure a majority of points in the final round to capture the title.

Calling the action from Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena is TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Vic Rauter alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time Brier and Men’s World Curling Championships winner and 2006 Olympic gold medallist, and 2010 Olympic Silver medallist Cheryl Bernard. TSN’s Bryan Mudryk hosts the network’s live coverage and reports live from ice level throughout the competition.

Coverage of the 2017 WFG Continental Cup is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage is available through RDS.

The Continental Cup features three men’s and three women’s teams for Team North America challenging Team World and earning points for wins or ties in team games, mixed doubles, and skins games. Team North America has won the Continental Cup seven times, most recently with last year’s dramatic victory, while Team World has earned victory four times, with their last win coming in 2012.

Headlining a star-studded women’s field are 2016 Scotties champions Team Carey, 2016 Canada Cup champions Team Jones, and 2007 Canada Winter Games champions Team Sinclair. They take on Team World, featuring 2016 Ford World Women’s Curling Championships winners Team Feltscher of Switzerland, 2016 Ford Women’s World Curling Championships silver medallists Team Fujisawa of Japan, and 2016 European Championships silver medallists Team Hasselborg of Sweden.

The men’s draw features an all-star field of 2016 World Men’s Curling Championships and 2016 Brier champions Team Koe, 2016 Canada Cup champions Team Carruthers, and 2015 United States Men’s Curling Championship bronze medallists Team McCormick. They match up against five-time European Championships winners Team Edin of Sweden, 2016 World Men’s Curling Championships silver medallists Team Stjerne of Denmark, and 2010 Olympic silver medallists and 2014 World Men’s Curling Championships winners Team Ulsrud of Norway.

Broadcast Schedule*

Thursday, Jan. 12

• Noon et – Team Competition on TSN

• 4:30pm et – Mixed Doubles on TSN

• 9:30pm et – Team Competition on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

Friday, Jan. 13

• Noon et – Team Competition on TSN

• 4:30pm et – Mixed Doubles on TSN

• 9:30pm et – Team Competition on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5

Saturday, Jan.14

• Noon et – Mixed Doubles on TSN

• 4:30pm et – Team Competition on TSN

• 9:30pm et – Team Competition on TSN

Sunday, Jan. 15

• 4:30pm et – Skins on TSN1 and TSN3

• 9:30pm et – Skins on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

*Schedule subject to change