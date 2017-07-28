Gibbons hopeful the Jays have finally turned the corner

Troy Tulowitzki's injury issues are back. During the third inning of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, the Blue Jays' shortstop rolled his right ankle while running to first base on a ground ball. He appeared to step on the foot of first baseman C.J. Cron while stretching for the bag.

He went down and grabbed his right ankle immediately before exiting the game with help from the training staff.

The five-time All-Star was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and will undergo further testing.

Darwin Barney will head to second base, while Ryan Goins will take over at shortstop.

The club did not immediately provide an update on his status.

The 32-year-old entered play Friday hitting .250 with seven home runs and 26 RBI.

Tulowitzki has missed a combined 66 games in 2015 and 2016, and has missed 37 games this year.