How tough has this season been on Tulowitzki?

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is not in the starting lineup for the second time in as many days with a left groin injury as the Toronto Blue Jays are set to finish up a three game set with the Cleveland Indians Sunday afternoon.

Here's how we're lining up behind Happ for the series finale in Cleveland pres. by @MajesticOnField. https://t.co/ANNQWLQyO2 pic.twitter.com/DTw8SXVZG6 — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 23, 2017

Ryan Goins is starting in his place. There is no word whether Tulowitzki will be avaliable off the bench.

Tulowitzki appeared to injure himself during his final at bat of Friday night's game and was pulled after reaching base with a single.

He will likely return to the lineup Monday against the Oakland Athletics according to Richard Giffin of the Toronto Star.

A second straight start off for Tulowitzki (tweaked groin). He will likely return to the lineup Monday vs. A's #BlueJays — Richard Griffin (@RGriffinStar) July 23, 2017

Manager John Gibbons said Saturday that if Tulowitzki is unable to play by Monday, the Blue Jays will need to consider placing him on the disabled list reports Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com.

Gibbons added that because of the short bench #BlueJays won't be able to wait on him long. If not ready by Monday, DL a possibility. — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) July 22, 2017

The injury bug has bit the Blue Jays over the last couple of days. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez was placed on the 10-day DL Saturday for the fourth time this season, this time because of a blister on his pitching hand.

Marcus Stroman, who dazzled in 7.2 innings of one-run work Saturday, appeared to be dealing with a blister as well. He said after the game however that he expects to make his next start.