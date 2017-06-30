Tulowitzki needs to break out of funk for Blue Jays to have a chance

Not only is the lack of production troubling when it comes to Troy Tulowitzki, the trends are troubling, as well.

With a stint on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury sandwiched in between, the 32-year-old shortstop has been mired in a season-long funk that hasn’t provided many reminders of Tulowitzki’s prime days with the Colorado Rockies.

On Thursday, as the Blue Jays finished dropping two-of-three to the Baltimore Orioles, Tulowitzki was busy finishing up a 1-for-10 series that dropped his season slash line to a meagre .233/.293/.358 in 174 plate appearances heading into Friday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Sporting an ugly Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) of 71 — the league average baseline is 100 — Tulowitzki isn’t providing the type of production expected from a name brand making $20 million in 2017, even if there are some signs of life with three homers in his last six games after he took Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree deep in a key moment Friday.

It’s hard to imagine the Blue Jays being excited about the $58 million they’ll owe Tulowitzki beyond this season.

REMAINDER OF TULOWITZKI’S CONTRACT

2018: $20 million

2019: $20 million

2020: $14 million

2021: $15-million club option with $4-million buyout

While there’s still time for Tulowitzki to turn his season around — and the second half would be an opportune time to do it — there are also trends impossible to ignore.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons thought Tulowitzki wasn’t being aggressive enough when he returned in late May from the hamstring injury that cost him a little more than a month, but even when he does make contact, it hasn’t been with the same type of authority that we’re used to seeing.

His hard contact rate has been sliding for four consecutive seasons now.

HARD CONTACT %

2014: 42.2%

2015: 37.5%

2016: 34.2%

2017: 28.1%

In addition to hitting more groundballs and fewer line drives than ever before, Tulowitzki’s soft contract rate is also sitting at a career-high 25.2 per cent.

Since arriving in Toronto midway through the 2015 campaign, Tulowitzki’s had his moments and provided a handful of key hits along the way, but the overall slash line is fairly miserable, sitting at .247/.313/.414 in 216 games.

That’s not good, especially when you put it next to his .299/.371/.513 slash line from his 10 Coors Field-aided seasons in Denver where he was one of the best players in baseball when healthy.

His OPS+ — a statistic similar to wRC+ — during his Blue Jays tenure is 93, below league average.

TULOWITZKI BY MONTH

April: .263/.295/.386, 1 home run, 10 RBI in 61 PAs

May: .214/.353/.429, 1 home run, 4 RBI in 17 PAs

June: .216/.281/.330, 2 home runs, 4 RBI in 96 PAs

Of course, Tulowitzki’s sensational defence provides value that sometimes goes unnoticed, but $20-million players are expected to hit and they have to hit if teams that are doling out that type of money to one player want to be legitimate contenders.

But even the defensive metrics haven’t been as kind to Tulowitzki this season as they have in the past, and he’s already committed six fielding errors, one off his career high of seven, set in 2010 and again last season.

An unknown health issue would be the only easy explanation for Tulowitzki’s struggles, but there’s no indication that’s the case.

If the Blue Jays are going to stay in contention this summer, Tulowitzki has to be better, and it’s fair to wonder how ugly the rest of the contract is going to look as he approaches his mid-thirties.