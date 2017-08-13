LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers won another series, beating the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Sunday.

Yasmani Grandal also homered as the Dodgers won for the 28th time in 33 games, improving the best record in the majors to 83-34.

The Dodgers took the set from San Diego with the win. They are now 16-0-3 in their last 19 series, and haven't lost one since June 5-7 to Washington.

Cory Spangenberg hit two home runs for the Padres.

Turner had a three-run homer and Grandal had a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Luis Perdomo (6-7).

Kenta Maeda (11-4) went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and four hits and striking out eight. Kenley Jansen retired the Padres in order in the ninth to earn his 32nd save.

Spangenberg's first home run was a solo shot that opened the scoring in the first. Turner's throwing error from third base set up Wil Myers' sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Perdomo didn't allow a baserunner until hitting Chris Taylor with a pitch to open the fourth. Corey Seager followed with a single and Turner homered. Cody Bellinger followed with a double and Grandal hit his 15th home run.

Spangenberg's 10th homer, a two-run drive, made it 5-4 in the sixth.

San Diego's best chance at tying the game came when Manuel Margot led off the eighth with a double against reliever Luis Avilan and advanced to third on a groundout. But Avilan, who had been on the paternity list and had not pitched in nine days, struck out Jose Pirela and got Yangervis Solarte to ground out.

The Dodgers have at least two extra-base hits in their last 57 consecutive games, the most in baseball since 1913.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain) threw a second bullpen session. He is next scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, which could be his last effort with the team before making a rehab assignment. . RHP Chris Hatcher (chest inflammation) was activated and catcher Kyle Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. That left the Dodgers with only three position players on the bench.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Travis Wood (2-4, 6.71 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth start for the Padres when they return home Monday to meet the Phillies. He is 1-1 with a 6.19 ERA in three starts for San Diego, but 1-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 10 games (six starts) against Philadelphia.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (14-1, 2.37) is scheduled to start Tuesday to open a brief two-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox. He has a 1.02 WHIP, tied for ninth among starting pitchers. He has never faced the White Sox.

