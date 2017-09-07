WASHINGTON — Trea Turner capped Washington's three-run sixth inning with a two-run single, and the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Adam Lind had two hits and scored a run for Washington, and Michael A. Taylor contributed a terrific catch in centre field. Tanner Roark (12-9) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Jorge Alfaro and Tommy Joseph homered for Philadelphia, and Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 20 games, the longest in the majors this season.

The Phillies had a 3-1 lead when Lind led off the sixth with a single and advanced to third on a wild pitch and passed ball. He scored on a one-out double by Matt Wieters that chased Aaron Nola from the game.

Adam Morgan (3-2) came in and walked pinch hitter Howie Kendrick. After pinch hitter Rafael Bautista singled to load the bases, Turner sent a grounder up the middle to make it 4-3 Washington.

Philadelphia's Andres Blanco started the sixth with fly to centre that might have cleared the fence, but Taylor made a leaping grab for the out.

Brandon Kintzler, Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle combined for three scoreless innings in relief, with Doolittle earning his 16th save since coming to Washington.

Nola was charged with three runs, two earned, and seven hits. He struck out eight and walked two.

Washington jumped in front in the second inning when Taylor reached on an error, stole second, and scored on Alejandro De Aza's single.

Alfaro led off the third with his second homer, and Philadelphia grabbed a 2-1 lead on Joseph's 21st of the season in the fourth. Joseph's drive just cleared the fence in left.

NEW KID IN TOWN

Victor Robles, Washington's top prospect, made his major league debut in the seventh and flied out as a pinch hitter.

Robles was promoted from Double-A Harrisburg. The 20-year-old outfielder hit .300 with 10 homers, 47 RBIs and 27 steals in 114 games over two minor league stops this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Daniel Nava (back) saw a doctor Thursday. "He'll be back at some point this evening," manager Pete Mackanin said before the game. "He should be fine."

Nationals: Manager Dusty Baker said OF Brian Goodwin (groin strain) suffered a setback and might miss the rest of the season. ... RHP Erick Fedde (right forearm flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jake Thompson (1-1, 4.50 ERA) is 0-1 with a 3.53 ERA in four games, including two starts, against the Nationals.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (13-5, 2.19 ERA) has not lost to the Phillies since joining the Nationals, going 7-0 with a 2.07 ERA in 11 games.

___

