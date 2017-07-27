LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner had a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth off All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler to propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers rallied from a 5-0 deficit for their fifth consecutive victory and 28th comeback win of the season. They increased their baseball-best record to 71-31.

Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor singled in the ninth prior to Turner's hit to left off Kintzler (2-2).

Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to raise his record to 5-0 and complete the Dodgers' three-game sweep of the Twins.

Minnesota staked Ervin Santana to a 5-0 lead, with Joe Mauer and Brian Dozier each driving in two runs.