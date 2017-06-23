CLEVELAND — The Minnesota Twins have added two reinforcements for their depleted pitching staff, right-handers Dillon Gee and Trevor Hildenberger.

The Twins selected their contracts Friday from Triple-A Rochester before playing at Cleveland. Left-hander Mason Melotakis and right-hander Alex Wimmers were taken off the 40-man roster to make room.

The 31-year-old Gee was signed this week as a minor league free agent after Texas released him. He'll likely join the rotation, with rookie Nik Turley the latest starter sent back to Triple-A and a doubleheader looming at Kansas City on July 1.

Gee worked out of both the bullpen and the rotation last season for the Royals, posting a 4.68 ERA in 125 innings.

Hildenberger has six saves with a 2.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings for Rochester.

