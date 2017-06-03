ANAHEIM, Calif. — Joe Mauer, Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler each hit a two-run homer to power to an 11-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

For the third consecutive game, the Angels' Albert Pujols remained at 599 career home runs while going 0 for 4.

Right-hander Kyle Gibson, in his third start since a brief minor-league demotion, turned in his best game of the season. Gibson (2-4) took a shutout into the sixth inning before tiring and giving up two runs. He allowed six hits in a season-high 5 2/3 innings while throwing 98 pitches — also a season-high.

Right-hander JC Ramirez (5-4) suffered his worst start of the season for the Angels, giving up the seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his previous seven starts, he had a 2.35 ERA and the Angels had won six times.

Mauer started the two-run homer parade for the Twins in the first inning with his fourth home run of the season. Grossman and Kepler both hit their two-run shots in the third.

The Twins added to their lead with a four-run eighth, two coming on a double from Byron Buxton. They finished with 15 hits.

Danny Espinosa hit a two-run homer for the Angels in the ninth.

The Twins came to Anaheim on a four-game losing streak, but have won the first two games of the four-game series against the Angels.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: C Chris Gimenez was scratched from the pregame cow-milking contest because he was starting in the game. INF Edwardo Escobar filled in, but lost to Angels reliever Blake Parker. ... LHP Jason Wheeler was traded to the Dodgers for cash.

Angels: Reliever Huston Street said he doesn't expect to pitch again for a week after his right triceps stiffened up on him when pitching on back-to-back days on a rehab assignment. He has been out all season with a strained lat.

ANGELS SIGN BOURN

With outfielders Mike Trout and Cameron Maybin on the disabled list, the Angels signed veteran Michael Bourn, 34, to a minor-league contract. He started for their triple-A Salt Lake team Friday, going 0 for 2 with a run. He had been released from the Orioles' Triple-A team last month.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (7-2) looks to continue his strong start Saturday against the Angels. In nine of his previous 11 starts, he has allowed one or no earned runs. His 1.75 ERA is the best in baseball.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker will try to bounce back from one of his worst starts in weeks. He allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings Sunday in Miami. He is 3-1 with a 5.20 ERA in five home starts.