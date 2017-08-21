CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his left shin bone.

First baseman Kennys Vargas was recalled Monday from Triple-A Rochester for the fifth time this season to fill Sano's spot. The Twins also designated left-hander Nik Turley as their 26th player for the doubleheader against in Chicago and summoned right-hander Tim Melville from Rochester so he could start the first game against the White Sox.

Sano was pulled from the game Saturday and sat out Sunday. He's batting .267 with 15 doubles, 28 home runs and 77 RBIs in 111 games this season.

Vargas has hit .243 with nine doubles, eight homers and 30 RBIs in 51 games for the Twins.

