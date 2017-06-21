Twitch is the official third-party live streaming partner for Blizzard Entertainment and its wealth of esports content after the streaming and gaming companies struck a two-year deal through 2018 on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The partnership includes more than 20 Blizzard esports events as well as the opportunity for Twitch Prime subscribers to receive bonus content like character skins, loot boxes and more from titles including Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm and Hearthstone.

"We've had great experiences and a long history of working with Twitch, and we're thrilled that this landmark agreement with them will help us bring some of the most exciting esports action in the world to Twitch fans and everyone who follows Blizzard esports," Chief product officer and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment Frank Pearce said in a statement.

Further promotions for Twitch Prime subscribers are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Among the events headed to Twitch are:

• Heroes of the Storm Global Championships

• StarCraft II World Championship Series

• Hearthstone Championship Tour

• Hearthstone Global Games

• World of Warcraft Arena Championship

• Overwatch Apex League

• Overwatch Premier Series

"We founded Twitch as a gaming platform heavily based on our community's reaction to games like Blizzard's StarCraft II,” Twitch COO Kevin Lin said in a statement. “Since then, our large, but tight-knit community, our constantly evolving suite of interactive features, and a native emote-driven chat language celebrated by viewers enable us to support and grow Blizzard esports in a manner that best serves our collective fans. This includes providing Blizzard fans with exclusive in-game content for those who subscribe to Twitch Prime, another defining and cherished component of our brand.”