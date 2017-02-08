The third season of the Rocket League Championship Series has been announced by Twitch and Psyonix and it's going to be bigger and better than ever.

The latest RLCS campaign will welcome participants from the Oceanic regions and feature an increased prize pool of $300,000.

The season will begin on Mar. 4 and 5, however open registration begins much earlier on Feb. 9. An unlimited amount of teams will compete in the first round for a spot in the series.

iBUYPOWER captured the inaugural RLCS championship in Los Angeles this past August and FlipSid3 Tactics earned the Season 2 title in Amsterdam in December.