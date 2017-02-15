Audiences across the world watched a total of 292 billion minutes of content on Twitch in 2016, the company revealed in its annual Retrospective.

The report, featured through an interactive website, says viewership increased by more than 50 billion minutes over last year.

The leading video game streaming site also hosted 2.2 million unique streamers in 2016.

A point of emphasis in the 2016 Retrospective is the increase in charity streams and the funds raised as a result Twitch released a standalone infographic breaking down the generous contributions as a result of these streams.

Charity broadcasts raised more than $25 million last year - a 48 per cent increase over the 2015 statistics.

Check out the entire infographic below.

