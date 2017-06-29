Atkins on trade deadline: 'Our plan is to in some way get better'

Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette have been named to the World and U.S. rosters respectively for the Futures Game in Miami on July 9.

Guerrero Jr., the son of baseball great Vladimir Guerrero, is the Blue Jays top prospect and is hitting .311 with four home runs and 39 RBIs with the Low-A Lansing Lugnuts this season. The 18-year-old Dominican signed with the Jays as an international free agent in July 2015.

Bichette, 19, is also playing with the Lugnuts this season and is hitting .398 with seven home runs and 46 RBIs as well as nine stolen bases. The American was selected in the second round of the 2016 Draft.

Canadians will also see action in the annual contest as first baseman Josh Naylor of the San Diego Padres as well as pitchers Mike Soroka (Atlanta Braves) and Cal Quantrill (Padres) will get an opportunity to show what they can do.

This is the second straight year Naylor, 20, will play in the Futures Game. He had two singles and a RBI in the 2016 game.