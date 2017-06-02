Montgomery: Being in NFL can give you an ego

A fight between tackle Jason Spriggs and undrafted linebacker Johnathan Calvin broke out at the Green Bay Packers non-contact training session on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the two exchanged multiple punches before going to the ground and having the fight broken up.

Spriggs told the Journal-Sentinel he reacted to Calvin coming at him with a bull rush in the non-contact session and added he was attempting to be smart with the placement of his punches on his new teammate.

"If I’m going to throw a punch I’m not really trying to hit the face of his helmet," Spriggs said after the practice. "I’m trying to get under his chin or something, you know what I mean? It’s the people that miss that are hitting helmets. I’ll throw a couple but I’m not going to sit there and punch someone’s helmet. That’s stupid."

Spriggs added there will no lasting bad blood between the two moving forward.

"Once you step on the field again there's nothing after that," said Spriggs, who was a second-round pick in 2016.

Calvin signed with the Packers on May 5. He spent two seasons with Mississippi State after a transfer from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The Seattle Seahawks were fined $400,00 and docked a fifth-round draft pick for having excessive contact in OTAs last year.