CHESTER, Pa. — Lynn Williams scored her second career goal and the U.S. women's soccer team kicked off its 2017 slate with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday night in a matchup of the world's top two teams.

Alyssa Naeher made an early diving save and earned the shutout for the top-ranked Americans in the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team round-robin tournament that also includes England and France.

In the 56th minute, Christen Press struck the crossbar following a great individual effort and, after Tobin Heath's follow was blocked, Williams pounced on the ball in the box to score the contest's only goal.

The game pitted the reigning champions of the last two marquee tournaments. No. 2 Germany took gold at the 2016 Olympics and the U.S. won the 2015 World Cup.

Earlier in the day at Talen Energy Stadium, No. 3 France rallied to beat No. 5 England 2-1 behind a goal from Wendie Renard on the final touch of the match.