NYON, Switzerland — UEFA banned Manchester United defender Phil Jones on Monday for two European games for abusing a doping control officer following the Europa League final in May.

Jones was also fined 5,000 euros ($5,900), while the club was fined 10,000 euros ($11,800) for incidents which took place after United beat Ajax to win the Europa League title in Stockholm.

Daley Blind was fined 5,000 euros ($5,900) for failing to comply with regulations.

"The club has been charged for infringements of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations concerning the doping control procedure," UEFA said. "The player Philip Jones has been charged for insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control, as well as for a lack of co-operation and respect towards the doping control procedure."

Jones will miss United's UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid on Aug. 8 and its opening Champions League game.

United can appeal the decision.