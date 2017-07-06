How big of a loss would Markov be for Montreal?

Nikita Nesterov has decided to return to the KHL for the 2017-18 season, his agent announced Thursday.

Dan Milstein, Nesterov's agent, said the defenceman is choosing between two KHL teams for next season.

Nikita Nesterov has decided to continue his hockey career back home. Will sign with one of the clubs in the KHL. — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 6, 2017

Milstein said Wednesday Nesterov had narrowed his list two in the KHL teams and two teams in the NHL.

Nesterov is an unrestricted free agent after going unqualified by the Montreal Canadiens, who acquired the 24-year-old from the Tampa Bay Lightning in January.

He scored one goal and added four assists in 13 games upon joining the Canadiens, finishing the year with a total of four goals and 17 points in 48 games between the two teams.

Nesterov dressed in two of the team's six playoff games, failing to record a point.

The native of Chelyabinsk spent two seasons with the KHL club from 2011-2013. He owns 10 goals and 23 assists in 132 career NHL games.