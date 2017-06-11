St-Pierre ‘positive’ he will still challenge Bisping

Just shy of one month after UFC president Dana White announced that the fight between former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and middleweight champion Michael Bisping was canceled, St-Pierre says he’s ‘positive’ the fight is back on.

St-Pierre recently spoke with White and explained why the fight with Bisping was so important to him.

“I’m positive. I think it will happen. I think it will. After the conversation I had with him, because the problem I have with Dana is my mistake. We [previously] talked through reporters,” St-Pierre told TSN.ca in an interview this week at an event for the Nintendo Switch in Toronto. “I think it’s good that we talk to each other and can see where are minds are and work together for the benefit of UFC, of me, for the fans, and make everybody happy.”

St-Pierre also said that Madison Square Garden in November would be the perfect venue for his return.

Bisping said on this week’s edition of his podcast Believe You Me that he expects to fight twice more before retiring and stated that he hopes to fight for the final time in England.

Lewis hints at retirement after Hunt ends his win streak

Riding a six-fight win streak, sixth-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis appeared to have a title fight on the horizon if he were to defeat No. 7 Mark Hunt when they fought in Hunt’s hometown of Auckland, New Zealand this past weekend.

Hunt quashed those hopes when he stopped an exhausted Lewis in the fourth round of their bout.

After the fight, Lewis told UFC colour commentator Brian Stann that the fight was likely his last after dealing with a nagging back injury.

If this was indeed his last fight, Lewis ends his UFC career with an 8-3 record.

Hunt, meanwhile, is now 3-1-1 in his last five and could enter the division’s top five when the rankings are released on Wednesday.

Johnson speaks out against the UFC, White responds

White has been angling for flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson to defend his title against former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. Johnson has been against fighting Dillashaw unless it is on his terms and he released those terms in a wordy statement to MMAFighting.com.

In the statement, Johnson outlined all of his gripes against how the UFC has treated him and the tactics that they have utilized to strong-arm him into accepting the fight with Dillashaw.

Here is an excerpt from the statement:

“Dana has made an effort to bully me in the media as well as in private, in order to get what he wants, even though it is not what is best for me or the sport.

If Dana says this will be a big PPV fight for me, and that they will promote it properly, then he can pay for it up front and explain to Ray Borg why he is being taken out of the fight that the UFC matchmaker in charge of the division put him in. Otherwise, it is just another lie and attempt to bully me to do something that Dana wants, but is not the right thing to do for the sport or my career.”

Johnson was expected to headline UFC 215, rumoured to be taking place in Seattle, which is close to where he resides.

“How do you bully the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world?” White told TMZ. “If Demetrious is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, then fight T.J. Dillashaw. Fight someone that people will actually care about and be interested in.”

White also told TMZ that the UFC has had thoughts about shutting down the flyweight division for years, but that Johnson has known about it and that he never threatened Johnson with that directly.

Cyborg says that she’s received bout agreement

On Saturday morning, Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Santos posted on Twitter that she hoped the UFC would announce her opponent for UFC 214 during their event this weekend.

Cyborg added that she had received her bout agreement, but promised UFC brass that she would not mention who her opponent would be.

Im hoping @ufc will announce my opponent for #ufc214 during #ufcauckland I just received my bout agreement but promise @seanshelby 2b quiet! — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 10, 2017

White recently appeared on the UFC Unfiltered podcast and confirmed that Cyborg would be fighting at UFC 214, which takes place in Anaheim on July 29.

Despite a recent announcement that Invicta featherweight champion Megan Anderson would be defending her title at an upcoming Invicta event, MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani recently noted that there was renewed optimism that Anderson would be Cyborg’s opponent.

Bonuses and Attendance

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Lewis had an exhilarating main card with several great finishes.

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Lewis and Hunt and the two Performance of the Night bonuses went to Dan Hooker, who landed a nasty counter knee knockout against Ross Pearson and Ben Nguyen, who scored a shocking submission over the versatile Tim Elliott.

Attendance for this event was 8,649 with a live gate of $1,150,428 (New Zealand currency).

The next event is UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia, which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore next Saturday, June 17 and is headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight between former champion Holly Holm and 11th ranked Bethe Correia. The card airs on UFC Fight Pass starting at 4:30 a.m. ET with the main card also airing on The Fight Network at 8 a.m.