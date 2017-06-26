Lee defeats Chiesa in controversial fashion

Lightweights Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa faced off Sunday in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City.

This fight garnered some attention when the two nearly came to blows during the UFC’s summer kickoff press conference after Chiesa took exception to Lee mentioning his mother.

As a mostly one-sided first round in Lee’s favour was nearing the end, he was able to secure a deep choke. It appeared that Chiesa was on the verge of unconsciousness as referee Mario Yamasaki stopped the fight.

Immediately following the referee stoppage, Chiesa looked up and said that he never submitted.

Lee’s victory was considered controversial as Yamasaki failed to check whether or not Chiesa had lost consciousness. He also didn’t wait for Chiesa to either tap out or verbally submit.

After the fight, Chiesa demanded a rematch and said that he’d do it in Lee’s hometown of Detroit in December, where the organization is rumoured to be holding their UFC 219 card.

On his Instagram account, UFC president Dana White was critical of Yamasaki’s decision to stop the fight before Chiesa submitted.

Hendricks misses weight, falls to Boetsch

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks had everything in his favour going into UFC Fight Night in his home state.

Hendricks was scheduled to fight at middleweight for the second time in his UFC career, having missed weight three times prior at welterweight. On Saturday morning, Hendricks weighed in at 188 pounds, two pounds over the 186-pound weight threshold.

Despite missing weight, Hendricks was considered the favourite in his fight against 36-year-old veteran Tim Boetsch.

Boetsch devised the perfect game plan for defeating Hendricks, keeping the fight at a distance and landing precise counter strikes. In the second round, Boetsch landed a vicious head kick that staggered Hendricks and then finished him with strikes only 46 seconds into the round.

Hendricks, an Oklahoma-native and two-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion at Oklahoma State University, is now 0-3 when he misses weight and is 1-4 in his last five fights.

Bonuses and attendance

Rather than give an award for Fight of the Night, the UFC opted to award four Performance of the Night bonuses, each worth $50,000.

Lee earned a bonus for his submission win over Chiesa in the main event and Boetsch, Dominick Reyes and Jeremy Kimball earned bonuses for their knockout wins.

Attendance for the event at the Chesapeake Energy Arena was 7,605 with a gate of $549,302.

The next events for the UFC are during International Fight Week with The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale on July 7 and UFC 213 on July 8. Both events will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MMA super prospect Pico defeated in professional debut

Bellator MMA hosted the second pay-per-view event in the organization’s history on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card featured the debut of Aaron Pico, who many consider the best prospect in the history of mixed martial arts.

Pico is a junior golden gloves champion in boxing, was an aspiring Olympian in wrestling and a national pankration champion, all of which he accomplished before reaching the age of 20.

Bellator MMA announced Pico’s signing nearly three years ago, in November of 2014, and provided him with a monthly stipend with the freedom to pursue a 2016 Olympic berth.

Despite all of those accolades and the hype surrounding him, his debut was short-lived as his opponent, Zach Freeman, who was 8-2 entering the fight, defeated Pico in just 24 seconds. Freeman landed a vicious uppercut before sinking in a choke for a submission victory.

Bellator has done a good job of signing prospects with decorated background like Pico and other successful amateur wrestlers like Ed Ruth, Tyrell Fortune, Jarod Trice and Joey Davis, but Pico’s loss is certainly a step in the wrong direction.

McGregor hopes to return to the UFC in December

Writing for an Irish publication called The 42, Conor McGregor’s head coach John Cavanagh said that the tentative plan is for McGregor to make his return to the UFC in December.

This has to be good news for the UFC, as well as those near the top of the lightweight division, since many speculated that McGregor would not fight in the UFC in 2017.

The big question becomes who McGregor’s opponent will be. The interim championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, originally scheduled for UFC 209 in March, was canceled due to a medical issue incurred during Nurmagomedov’s weight cut.

Whether that bout is rescheduled, another interim title fight is made or Ferguson gets the shot in December is anyone’s guess.