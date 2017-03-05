PHOENIX — Rookie Tyler Ulis threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer after a Boston turnover and the Phoenix Suns came away with a wild 109-106 victory over the Celtics on Sunday.

The Suns' Eric Bledsoe it at 106 with a reverse layup with four seconds to play.

Isaiah Thomas, who scored 35 points but missed a free throw with 11.9 seconds left, took the inbounds pass and the Suns' Marquese Chriss knocked the ball away. Ulis, listed at 5-foot-10 but probably not that tall, grabbed it and tossed it up as the buzzer sounded.

Ulis scored a career-best 20 points. Bledsoe had 28 to help the Suns win three in a row for the first time this season

The Celtics were without usual starters Al Horford (right elbow sprain) and Avery Bradley (right hamstring strain).

Chriss, another Phoenix rookie, scored 10 points and had a career-best five blocked shots to go with his one crucial steal. Devin Booker added 16 points, and T.J. Warren had 14. Alan Williams added 11 points and matched his career best with 15 rebounds.

Jae Crowder drove straight down the lane for an underhand layup, was fouled and made the free throw for a three-point play that put the Celtics up 104-102 with 41.6 seconds to play, the fifth of six lead changes in the final 4:41. Brown made one of two free throws to put Boston up 105-102 with 20.7 seconds to go.

Bledsoe drove for a layup to slice the lead to 105-104 with 13.7 seconds to play, then Thomas made one of two free throws to put Boston up 106-104 and set up the frantic finish.

Ulis scored 15 points in the first half to help Phoenix to a 49-42 lead at the break.

Late in the half, Ulis stole the ball in the Boston backcourt and Thomas tackled the rookie before he could head toward the basket. Thomas was called for a clear path foul and Ulis made both free throws, then on the inbound play, Booker sank a 3-pointer to punctuate a 17-2 run that put Phoenix up 49-39.

Phoenix led by as many as 15 in the third quarter but Boston scored the final seven points of the third quarter, the last two on 3s by Terry Rozier, to slice Phoenix's advantage to 81-77 entering the final quarter.

The run reached 9-0 when Marcus Smart sank two free throws to make it 81-79.

TIP INS

Celtics: Horford had scored 17 and Bradley 15 two nights earlier in the win over the Lakers in Los Angeles. ... Before coming to Phoenix for the game, Thomas called the February 2015 trade from the Suns to Boston "a Christmas gift." ... Boston had beaten Phoenix three straight times. ... The shortest jump ball matchup in NBA this season occurred in 1st half between the 5-foot-9 Thomas and Ulis. Thomas waved his hands to encourage the fans, then easily won the jump.

Suns: Phoenix improved to 13-9 against the Eastern Conference, 9-4 at home. Suns have won two in a row only four times this season. ... Phoenix has won a season-best four in a row at home. ... Ulis did not play in 21 games this season and is now ahead of Brandon Knight as the team's backup to Bledsoe at point guard. ... Phoenix faced the top two scorers in the NBA in consecutive games. Russell Westbrook scored 48 on Friday, Thomas 35 on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Boston goes back to Los Angeles to face the Clippers Monday night

Suns: Phoenix plays the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in the fourth game of five straight at home.