Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has won the final spot at the Evolution Championship Series after fans raised $71,690 for Make-a-Wish International as part of a philanthropic contest to decide the final title for the summer event.

UMvC3 beat out Pokken Tournament ($66,906) for the entrant to EVO 2017 from July 12-14.

Nine games were vying for a spot in the event - Mortal Kombat XL, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Skullgirls, Pokken Tournament, Killer Instinct, Street Fighter II Turbo, ARMS, Windjammers and nidhogg - with the winner opening the championship finals on the last day of competition.

More than $150,000 was raised through fan contribution to Make-a-Wish International through Generosity.com.

Killer Instinct finished third ($6,116) followed by Windjammers ($4,000) and the Nintendo Switch's motion-controlled fighting game ARMS ($1,337).

Mortal Kombat XL finished last with $137 in donations.

UMvC3 will head to Las Vegas with a starting prize pool of $10,000 that will increase based on player entree fees.