BERLIN — Bayern Munich was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Schalke as the Bundesliga leader laboured to another unconvincing display on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski fired Bayern into an early lead with his 15th goal of the season but Naldo equalized from a free kick minutes later and the home side missed a number of chances to claim the winner late on.

Bayern's fourth draw opened the opportunity for Leipzig to close within a point at Borussia Dortmund later Saturday.

Germany defender Holger Badstuber started in his Schalke debut against his parent club. Bayern sent Badstuber on loan to Schalke for the rest of the season to gain match experience.

Badstuber, who tore cruciate ligaments in 2012 and again in 2013 before other injuries including a fractured ankle, had an unwelcome role in Lewandowski's opening goal in the ninth minute. Badstuber failed to clear the ball before the Poland striker dinked the ball over Ralf Faehrmann.

Naldo replied with his free kick four minutes later, when Bayern 'keeper Manual Neuer should have done better.

Schalke impressed and might have gone ahead in the 40th when Guido Burgstaller struck the crossbar, before Lewandowski did the same at the other end.

There were some whistles from fans frustrated with the home side's display around the hour-mark.

Philipp Lahm came on for the final 15 minutes to make his 500th Bayern appearance.

Xabi Alonso fired over and Javi Martinez should have done better in the final minutes for Bayern, before Kingsley Coman missed another chance in injury time.

The result will increase the pressure on Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, who had come in for criticism following a perceived dip in performance over previous games.

___

BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH 3, FREIBURG 0

Lars Stindl struck again, in off the post with just over a quarter-hour remaining, to open the deadlock as 'Gladbach coach Dieter Hecking celebrated his first win at home.

Stindl had scored twice in the 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen the weekend before.

The Moenchengladbach captain was involved again when Mahmoud Dahoud crossed for Raffael to seal the win five minutes later, before Patrick Herrmann marked his return from injury by scoring in injury time.

___

HERTHA BERLIN 1, INGOLSTADT 0

Japan midfielder Genki Haraguchi got Hertha off to a dream start in the first minute, converting Solomon Kalou's cross at the far post, but there was little goalmouth action afterward, with the home side seemingly content to sit back and enjoy the lead.

It proved to be enough.

___

OTHER GAMES

Hoffenheim bounced back from its first defeat of the season with a 4-0 rout of Mainz.

Mark Uth took Sebastian Rudy's ball on his chest and then blasted it inside the left post to open for Hoffenheim in the fifth, but the home side had to wait until the 81st for Marco Terrazzino to double the lead and Adam Szalai to complete the scoring with two late goals against his former side.

A late penalty from Anthony Modeste was enough for Cologne to win 1-0 at home and leave Wolfsburg just three points off the relegation zone.