CHESTER, Pa. — C.J. Sapong, Ilson Pereira and Roland Alberg scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Sunday.

Sapong converted from the spot, after Benjamin Angoua was called for a handball in the area, in the fourth minute. Pereira side-netted a first-time half-volley in the opening minutes of the second half. Fabrice Jean-Picault, on the right flank, lofted an entry to a charging Ilsinho who put it away from the right corner of the 6-yard box. Roland Alberg capped the scoring — moments after coming on for Pereira — in the 78th, blasting a right-footer into the top-right corner from well outside the box.

Philadelphia (6-7-4) has won two in a row after losing three straight. Andre Blake had three saves for his second consecutive shutout and his seventh of the season. The 26-year-old had eight career shutouts coming into this season.

New England (5-8-5) has lost three in a row.