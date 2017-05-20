CHESTER, Pa. — Haris Medunjanin sent a free kick from outside the box over Colorado's wall and past goalkeeper Tim Howard and the Philadelphia Union set a team record with their fourth straight victory, 2-1 over the Rapids on Saturday night.

C.J. Sapong, with his eighth goal this season, tied it for Philadelphia (4-4-4) in the 67th minute on a penalty kick when Kortne Ford was called for a foul after rolling onto the ball inside the penalty area. Medunjanin's winner came in the 75th.

Caleb Calvert ended the Union's shutout run at four with his first MLS goal in the 15th. But it was Calvert who left the Rapids (2-8-1) a man short after receiving two yellows in a span of a few minutes, the second one coming in the 69th after he left the field with a trainer then re-entered the field without permission from the referee. Colorado assistant Conor Casey also was sent off with Calvert.

Seven yellow cards were shown.