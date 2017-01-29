MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United ensured there would be eight Premier League teams in the draw for the last 16, although one of them — Leicester — faces a replay against Derby.

United powered into the fifth round with a 4-0 win over second-tier Wigan at Old Trafford.

The titleholders used the aerial route to gain a 2-0 lead, with Marouane Fellaini and Chris Smalling scoring headers, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan finished off a flowing counterattack for the third.

Schweinsteiger marked his first start for United in 385 days by hooking home an acrobatic finish for a late fourth goal.