42m ago
United cruises past Wigan in FA Cup
The Canadian Press
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United ensured there would be eight Premier League teams in the draw for the last 16, although one of them — Leicester — faces a replay against Derby.
United powered into the fifth round with a 4-0 win over second-tier Wigan at Old Trafford.
The titleholders used the aerial route to gain a 2-0 lead, with Marouane Fellaini and Chris Smalling scoring headers, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan finished off a flowing counterattack for the third.
Schweinsteiger marked his first start for United in 385 days by hooking home an acrobatic finish for a late fourth goal.