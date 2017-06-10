Manchester United is on the verge of their first signing of the summer.

The team announced on Saturday that they had reached an agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof. BBC Sport reports the deal is for £31 million.

United says the deal is subject to a medical and personal terms.

Capped 12 times by Sweden, the 22-year-old Lindelof has been with Benfica since 2012.

Lindelof made 47 appearances for the Portuguese champions in all competitions this past season.