NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has suspended Manchester United defender Eric Bailly from the season-opening Super Cup game against Real Madrid and a Champions League group-stage game.

UEFA said Monday its disciplinary panel imposed a three-match ban for violent conduct on Bailly, who was sent off late in United's Europa League semifinal, second-leg game against Celta Vigo in May.

Bailly missed his team's 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final when serving the first game of the ban.

United faces Champions League winner Madrid on Aug. 8 in Skopje, Macedonia.

The Champions League group stage begins in September, and United will know its first opponent when the draw is made in Monaco on Aug. 24.