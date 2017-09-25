Manchester United will be without the services of midfielder Marouane Fellaini when the Red Devils travel to Russia on Wednesday to meet CSKA Moscow in Champions League action.

You can catch CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United LIVE on Wednesday at 2:30pm et/11:30am pt on TSN5 and TSN GO.

The Belgium international picked up an ankle injury in United's 1-0 win over Southampton at St. Mary's on Saturday and did not travel with the team. Late in the first half, Saints striker Shane Long appeared to stomp on the back of Fellaini's left heel. Long was booked on the challenge and Fellaini stayed in for the full 90 minutes.

Midfielder Paul Pogba is confirmed out for the encounter, while Nemanja Matic also picked up a knock in Saturday's match, but is with the squad.

Undefeated in all competitions, United sit atop Group A after one matchday thanks to a 3-0 win over Basel. CSKA were also winners, defeating Benfica 2-1 in Portugal.