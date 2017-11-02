LONDON — Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been called up by England for the first time for friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The 20-year-old Abraham, a Chelsea striker on loan at Swansea, has only made 12 top-flight appearances in his career.

Loftus-Cheek is another Chelsea player currently out on loan, with the 21-year-old midfielder gaining Premier League experience at Crystal Palace.

Gomez, a 20-year-old defender, has been rewarded for his bright start to the season with Liverpool.

Manchester United's Ashley Young also returns to the squad for the first time since September of 2013 after a strong spell with the Red Devils as a first-choice full-back. Teammates Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were also selected.

Tottenham Hotspur leads the way in representation with six players selected in Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Harry Winks, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Harry Kane.

England is starting to prepare for the World Cup in June with a pair of friendlies at Wembley Stadium. England hosts Germany of Nov. 10 and Brazil on Nov. 14.

--

ENGLAND SQUAD:

Tammy Abraham – Swansea City (loan from Chelsea)

Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Bertrand - Southampton

Jack Butland – Stoke City

Gary Cahill - Chelsea

Fabian Delph – Manchester City

Eric Dier – Tottenham Hotspur

Joe Gomez - Liverpool

Joe Hart – West Ham United (loan from Manchester City)

Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

Phil Jones – Manchester United

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Jesse Lingard – Manchester United

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – Crystal Palace (loan from Chelsea)

Harry Maguire – Leicester City

Jordan Pickford - Everton

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Danny Rose – Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

John Stones – Manchester City

Kieran Trippier – Tottenham Hotspur

Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

Kyle Walker – Manchester City

Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur

Ashley Young – Manchester United

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup