3h ago
United's Young recalled to England
The Canadian Press
LONDON — Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been called up by England for the first time for friendlies against Germany and Brazil.
The 20-year-old Abraham, a Chelsea striker on loan at Swansea, has only made 12 top-flight appearances in his career.
Loftus-Cheek is another Chelsea player currently out on loan, with the 21-year-old midfielder gaining Premier League experience at Crystal Palace.
Gomez, a 20-year-old defender, has been rewarded for his bright start to the season with Liverpool.
Manchester United's Ashley Young also returns to the squad for the first time since September of 2013 after a strong spell with the Red Devils as a first-choice full-back. Teammates Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were also selected.
Tottenham Hotspur leads the way in representation with six players selected in Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Harry Winks, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Harry Kane.
England is starting to prepare for the World Cup in June with a pair of friendlies at Wembley Stadium. England hosts Germany of Nov. 10 and Brazil on Nov. 14.
--
ENGLAND SQUAD:
Tammy Abraham – Swansea City (loan from Chelsea)
Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur
Ryan Bertrand - Southampton
Jack Butland – Stoke City
Gary Cahill - Chelsea
Fabian Delph – Manchester City
Eric Dier – Tottenham Hotspur
Joe Gomez - Liverpool
Joe Hart – West Ham United (loan from Manchester City)
Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
Phil Jones – Manchester United
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Jesse Lingard – Manchester United
Ruben Loftus-Cheek – Crystal Palace (loan from Chelsea)
Harry Maguire – Leicester City
Jordan Pickford - Everton
Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
Danny Rose – Tottenham Hotspur
Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
John Stones – Manchester City
Kieran Trippier – Tottenham Hotspur
Jamie Vardy – Leicester City
Kyle Walker – Manchester City
Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur
Ashley Young – Manchester United
___
More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup