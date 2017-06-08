Unseeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko defeated Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3 to reach the French Open final.

Ostapenko, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday, is the first unseeded women's finalist at the French Open since Mima Jausovec lost to seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert in 1983.

Ostapenko converted her second match point with a forehand attack, her 50th winner of the match.

At age 20, Jelena Ostapenko is the youngest player to reach the French Open final since 19-year-old Ana Ivanovic 10 years ago.

Ostapenko turned 20 on Thursday and fans on Court Philippe Chatrier sang "Happy Birthday" to her.

"I love to play here, I love you guys, you're amazing. I'm just happy with the way I celebrated my birthday," Ostapenko said. "I was always playing aggressive and hitting the ball when I had a chance. It probably helps me to win today."

The now retired Ivanovic was present at Roland Garros on Thursday and was honoured by the French tennis federation in a ceremony after the first semifinal.