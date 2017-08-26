CHICAGO — Justin Upton and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers in Detroit's three-run third inning, sparking the Tigers to a rainy 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Cabrera finished with three hits as Detroit won for just the fifth time in 20 games. Dixon Machado had two hits and drove in a run, and Buck Farmer (3-1) pitched into the sixth inning after he was recalled from Triple-A Toledo for his first major league start since June 18.

With two outs and Jose Iglesias on second after a leadoff double, Upton connected against Carlos Rodon for his 28th homer. Cabrera followed with a drive to right that just cleared the glove of a leaping Avisail Garcia, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

It was Cabrera's first home run since July 28 against Houston and No. 14 on the year. It was the fourth set of back-to-back homers for Detroit this season.

Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run drive for Chicago, which had won three straight and six of nine. Garcia singled, walked twice and scored two runs.

Rodon (2-5) was charged with five runs and seven hits in five innings, his worst start in a month. The left-hander was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his previous five outings.

Tim Anderson's two-out RBI double chased Farmer and trimmed Detroit's lead to 5-3 in the sixth. With a steady rain falling, Daniel Stumpf came in and fanned Sanchez with runners on second and third for the final out of the inning.

Farmer allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one in his second win of the year against the White Sox. The right-hander struck out 11 while pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a 4-3 victory at Chicago on May 27.

Shane Greene got five outs for his fifth save. He entered with runners on first and second in the eighth and got Anderson to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

WORTH NOTING

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was ejected by plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the fifth. There was some dissatisfaction from each side about the strike zone, but it wasn't clear exactly why Ausmus was thrown out.

OUCH

Mahrley was shaken up after Jose Abreu's foul ball caromed off catcher James McCann's helmet and hit him near his throat in the sixth inning. Mahrley was examined by a trainer and stayed in the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Nicholas Castellanos (sprained left wrist) was held out for the second straight day. He said he thinks he got hurt during one of three bench-clearing clashes during Thursday's 10-6 victory over the New York Yankees. He expects to return to the lineup Sunday. ... Ausmus said Anibal Sanchez (left hamstring) looked good in a bullpen session Friday, but did not offer a timetable for the right-hander's return. Sanchez is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

White Sox: INF-OF Nicky Delmonico was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right wrist. C Rob Brantly was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte to take Delmonico's place on the roster. ... RHP Reynaldo Lopez (back) felt fine after throwing 50 pitches in a bullpen session Friday. Chicago manager Rick Renteria said Lopez likely will be able to return to the roster without a rehab stint. ... 3B Matt Davidson (right wrist) served as the designated hitter in his first game since he was activated from the DL on Friday. Renteria said Davidson will start at third on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd and White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito square off in the series finale. Boyd (5-7, 6.24 ERA) is 0-2 with a 10.19 ERA in five August appearances. Giolito (0-1, 6.00) makes his second start with Chicago after he was acquired in a December trade with Washington.

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball