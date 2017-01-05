Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

MONTRÉAL — Call it a Hartbreaker.

Troy Terry played the role of shootout hero for the second time in as many days, as the United States erased two separate two-goal deficits to knock off Canada, 5-4, in an instant classic at a sold-out Bell Centre.

Terry scored the shootout winner, the only shooter to score on Carter Hart, in the second-ever skills session to decide a World Junior Championship. He scored on all three attempts to down bronze medalist Russia one day earlier, then beat the Canadians with yet another five-hole dagger.

Terry becomes a legend in 24 hours With three goals in the shootout in the semifinal and the winner against Canada in the gold medal game, Troy Terry instantly became an American World Junior legend. The WJC panel discusses his heroics and breaks down the back-and-forth slugfest between the two teams.

Rather than Canada capturing its 17th gold medal in the first gold medal game played on Montreal ice since 1978, it was Tyler Parsons who threw off his helmet and hugged his teammates draped in the red, white and blue.

The only crime was in that the night, a rollercoaster of wild and emotional swings, was decided by a shootout. Eighty minutes weren’t enough to savour the emotion on the ice.

Canada won’t get another crack at the United States until Dec. 29 in the first-ever world junior game played outdoors at New Era Field in Buffalo.

The win marked the United States’ first world junior gold medal since 2013. With four golds in program history, the United States matched Finland for fourth most of any country in the tournament’s annals.

The United States (7-0) ran the table in the 2017 World Junior Championship. They have now beaten Canada in three consecutive gold medal matchups (2004, 2010 and 2017). Team USA completed the rare feat of beating Canada and Russia twice in a single tournament.

Team Canada held leads of 2-0 and 4-2, but failed to put away the Americans. Instead, captain Dylan Strome led the procession for silver medals, with the Star Spangled Banner following in short order.

Canada has now medaled all 12 times when hosting the tournament, but this one will sting.

They had every chance imaginable to win. Canada jumped out to a two-goal edge in the first period with a suffocating forecheck that wiped out the American offence. Both Canadian goals came off the stick of defencemen.

The United States flipped the script in the second period, giving Canada a dose of its own medicine with a two-goal frame to wipe the slate clean. Team USA out-chanced Canada by an 8-4 margin. Canada sputtered on two power play attempts in the period, passing on a golden opportunity, as their success with the man-advantage slipped into a 1-for-19 rut in the tournament.

But Canada’s power play stepped up when it mattered most. Like dropping a quarter into a soda machine from 18 feet away, Nicolas Roy deposited an absolutely perfect strike over Parsons’ right shoulder to give Canada a 3-2 edge.

Mathieu Joseph added a breakaway goal to supply a 4-2 edge with just under 16 minutes to play and all of Canada exhaled.

Their Hart rates were soon elevated again. You almost needed a defibrillator to get through this one - the tension was palpable throughout the sold-out Bell Centre.

Team USA’s Kieffer Bellows scored 39 seconds after Joseph and star Colin White doubled down three minutes later to put the nation on edge.

The 20-minute overtime session was a chance-filled affair, with both border neighbours trading quality chances to win. The only thing that could derail Canada’s near-perfect push for gold was a shootout.

Chabot's brilliant play rewarded with tournament MVP Thomas Chabot was named tournament MVP and went from household name to superstar at this year's WJC. TH2N talks about his growth and says that Ottawa Senators fans have a lot to look forward to.

Canada's Thomas Chabot was named the tournament's most valuable player. He is the first defenceman to be named tournament MVP since the award was established in 2002. Chabot led all defencemen in scoring with nine points. No other Canadian players were voted to the all-tournament team, as decided by the media.

