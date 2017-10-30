The Toronto Raptors will be thin in the frontcourt when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Both Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas will not play, reports TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

Valanciunas was upgraded to TBD earlier in the day but will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained ankle.

Ibaka will sit out with swelling in his right knee.

This means that Pascal Siakam will continue to start and Jakob Poeltl should see big minutes at centre, Lewenberg notes.

With injuries to two key players, the Raptors are expecting other players to step up.

"I think we need to be really creative this season finding ways to keep people engaged," assistant coach Jama Mahlalela told TSN 1050 Toronto Monday.

"And it does mean that some games someone may not play. An OG (Anunoby) who has been playing quality minutes for us, I mean just super quality minutes in terms of what he's done defensively and offensively figuring it out, there may be a night where he's getting less and Pascal's getting more. There may be a night where Jakob (Poeltl) is getting less and Lucas (Nogueira) gets more. It's just about finding those balances through the season and being creative when it works," he said.

So far this season, Valanciunas is averaging 14 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds, compared to Ibaka's 15 and five.

The Raptors will take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.