Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas is out with a sprained left ankle, the team announced Sunday. He will be evaluated on a regular basis. 

He injured his ankle during the Raptors' win over the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night. 

Valanciunas is with the team on on their six-game road trip that begins Monday in San Antonio. 

The seven-footer left for the dressing room in the last minute of the opening half. 

Valanciunas, 25, is playing his sixth year with the Raptors.