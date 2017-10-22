Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas is out with a sprained left ankle, the team announced Sunday. He will be evaluated on a regular basis.

Casey says Valanciunas will get an MRI on his foot/ankle, is hopeful it's not serious. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 22, 2017

He injured his ankle during the Raptors' win over the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night.

Valanciunas is with the team on on their six-game road trip that begins Monday in San Antonio.

The seven-footer left for the dressing room in the last minute of the opening half.

Valanciunas, 25, is playing his sixth year with the Raptors.